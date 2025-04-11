Dak Prescott Put on Notice by Cowboys Legend

Dak Prescott received a warning from Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin after the team traded for quarterback Joe Milton.

The Cowboys received Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The move filled a much-needed hole for the Cowboys at backup quarterback with a high-upside prospect — similar to Trey Lance’s role in recent seasons.

The Patriots selected Milton in the sixth round and he is still a project. He has a rocket arm but lacks accuracy on some of his throws. He’s looked solid in his minimal game action, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown in his lone start last season with New England.

But Irvin believes there’s potential for Milton to take Prescott’s job if he doesn’t stay healthy and is given a shot.

“Don’t give this kid a chance, Dak. Don’t give this kid a chance,” Irvin said. “You better stay healthy, stay ready, stay on the football field. Now remember, you [are] making 60 [million dollars] a year, this kid [is] only making one. One million a year. If you give him a chance on the field, it’s going to get ugly.”

The dream for any team is be able to achieve their goals with a rookie quarterback — especially on a deal like Milton’s. Prescott had a similar journey when he earned the starting gig as a fourth-round pick.

That said, Dallas is heavily invested in Prescott, who also has a no-trade clause. He signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension with Dallas ahead of last season. Moving on from Prescott any time soon would prove painful for the Cowboys due to the dead money attached.

Joe Milton Eager to Learn From Dak Prescott

Milton is excited to be in Dallas, where he will compete with Will Grier for the primary backup role.

“It was great, it’s a blessing come true,” Milton said of the trade. “That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Milton said shortly after the deal went down that he’s already started building his relationship with Prescott.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton said. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Cowboys Confident in Dak Prescott’s Recovery

Prescott is rebounding from a season-ending hamstring injury that limited him to eight games. But the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback has already been training this offseason, as shown in various social media videos.

Prescott is not expected to miss any meaningful time when things kick into gear. But the Cowboys are going to play it smart as Prescott ramps up for the season.

“I don’t know the definition of what full participation might mean. Everybody will be smart about it,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “For me, he’s every bit under the circumstances, on schedule to get ready in a very prudent way for us to have the year we want to have. I think he’s getting ready to go. He should be there timely, be able to execute individually and in team and what is required for a lot of spring. He should be able to do things within reason as far as risk is concerned in training camp.”

Prescott passed for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season prior to the injury.