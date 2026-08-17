Cowboys Targeting Former First-Round CB After Von Miller News

Only two teams in the NFL allowed more yards per game last season than the Dallas Cowboys (377).

Dallas also allowed the most points per game (31), which is why owner Jerry Jones made it his personal mission to revamp that side of the ball.

Dallas is still making moves midway through training camp, and the team signed eight-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Von Miller on Sunday. But the Cowboys don’t seem to be done making moves.

Cowboys Eyeing Former All-American CB

It’s clear Jones has an enormous amount of faith in first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker to turn things around.

So much so, in fact, that the Cowboys are reportedly showing interest in former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Adoree Jackson, who played for Parker last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“In addition to Von Miller, the Cowboys have explored cornerback help via free agency,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X. “One name to watch is Adoree Jackson, who was with DC Christian Parker in Philadelphia. Jackson has interest from a few teams, though.”

Of the eight Eagles cornerbacks saw the field last season, Jackson played the third-most coverage snaps (380) behind Cooper DeJean (612) and Quinyon Mitchell (610).

He totaled 55 tackles, six pass break-ups, six forced incompletions, and an interception, according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson also allowed a 63.2 completion percentage and just two touchdowns in coverage, and QBs had an 89.3 passer rating when targeting him.

In nine NFL seasons, Jackson has totaled 459 tackles, 72 passes defended, six forced fumbles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown. He’s allowed a 60.9 career completion percentage, 4,018 yards, and 24 touchdowns in that span.

A bonus for the Cowboys is Jackson is already quite familiar with the rest of the NFC East. He’s spent the last five seasons in the division — one with the Eagles and four with the New York Giants.

Cowboys Continue Defensive Overhaul

Dallas invested quite a lot upgrading its pass-rush in an attempt to offset the loss of Micah Parsons.

The team traded for Pro Bowl edge-rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers, and it added first-rounder Malachi Lawrence and third-rounder Jaishawn Barham in April’s draft.

With Gary, Lawrence, Barham, and now Miller, the Cowboys pass-rush looks much more formidable than it did a year ago.

With James Houston (25 pressures, nine hurries, 10 QB hits, 5.5 sacks), Donovan Ezeiruaku (36 pressures, 22 hurries, 12 QB Hits, two sacks), and defensive tackles Quinnen Williams (51 pressures, 39 hurries, nine QB hits, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) and Kenny Clark (44 pressures, 34 hurries, six QB hits, three sacks) rounding out the defensive line, Parker has much more to work with than Matt Eberflus did.

The pass-rush wasn’t the only area Dallas upgraded this offseason.

The Cowboys signed cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick plus safety P.J. Locke in free agency, and they used their first-round pick on national championship-winning safety Caleb Downs from Ohio State.