Dallas Cowboys Get Called Out By Surprising Pop Star

Taylor Swift isn’t the only pop star who likes her football. There’s another chart-topping female vocalist who is a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan, and she’s not super happy with the way the team has been going for the past few years.

Of course, there are some bright spots, such as talented franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. But, the Cowboys have been experiencing a drought when it comes to making it far in the postseason, or even making it to the postseason at all, and this star wants to see that turn around.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

For decades now, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been synonymous. He became the owner of the franchise is 1989 and has owned the team for more than 35 years.

But, some people are getting tired of some of Jones’ comments, and Kelly Clarkson is one of those people.

The “American Idol” champion was a guest on the Thursday, March 27 episode of the “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce. On the show, she talked about her love for the Cowboys but also her frustration.

“I just read something with my sister and I guess Jerry Jones had said, ‘Well, now is the time,” Clarkson said on the show. “And I was like, ‘Oh, Ok. It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time.”

Clarkson also talked about how people love to hate the Cowboys. That’s what you get when you’re a legendary franchise, right?

“Our team is probably one of the most hated,” Clarkson said. “Because I also think, too, we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there’s been more dreamers since the ’90s. Every year is our year.”

Kelce actually said that she and Giants fans can bond over their mutual hate for the Cowboys, so she agreed that people love to hate the team.

“I will tell you that I have a bond with Giants fans for some reason,” Kylie said. “It’s often Giants fans [who] meet my husband and they immediately have truth serum and say, ‘I have to be honest, I’m a Giants fan.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, everyone has their flaws, but we can agree” to hate on the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons’ Agent Talks Jerry Jones

Right now, Jones is getting lots of questions about the team’s re-signing of star defensive player Micah Parsons.

Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta responded to Jones recently stating that he wasn’t really talking to Parsons’ agent, which was seen as kind of a sign of disrespect.

Mulugheta took the high road, stating, “I agree with Jerry—it’s never been about me” in a text message sent to Pro Football Talk on Wednesday, April 2.

He added, “The only person that matters here is Micah, and, at the end of the day, our goal is for Micah to be able to do for generations of Parsons what Jerry has done for generations of Jones.”

So, right now, Jones’ hands might be more full with the Parsons deal than with responding to Clarkson’s Cowboys comments.