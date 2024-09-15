Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Engaged in Adorable Way

One member of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad is officially off the market. Karley Swindel took to her Instagram page to share the news that she’s engaged to “the man I prayed for,” and in an interview with People Magazine, she gives details about how the proposal went down.

Karley Swindel: ‘I Cannot Wait to Marry You’

In an August 25 post on Instagram, Swindel wrote, “Today I said yes to the man I prayed for. This is a day I will never forget. I cannot wait to marry you @landon_sandell.” Along with the message, Swindel posted photos of the proposal, including one with Sandell on his knees, asking Swindel for her hand in marriage.

According to People Magazine, Sandell asked for Swindel’s hand in marriage at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas on August 25. Swindel told the publication that she went to the museum with him thinking they were going to help photographer Wisteria Jade get photos for her portfolio, but instead, Sandell “had meticulously planned the perfect moment.”

Even though it was a surprise, Swindel says she had an inkling that something big was going to happen.

“I wasn’t totally surprised,” she said in the exclusive interview with People. “Females have great intuitions so I prepared as much as I could that morning knowing that it may or may not happen. My fiancé usually gets very nervous and stressed. However, that morning, he seemed very calm and did not seem anxious one bit. That led me to believe that it might not happen.”

Sandell also had a surprise after-party for the newly engaged couple with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, family and friends.

“I feel so grateful for every single person who was a part of this special day for us,” Swindel told People. “From the photographer, to my family, Landon’s family, my best friends from my hometown, and my teammates… there was so much love and support in the room.”

Karley Swindel on What Inspires Her

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ official website features an interview with the Nederland, Texas native.

When asked what inspires her, Swindel replied, “People who persevere and continue to do the right thing regardless of the situation that is put in front of them. I admire people who remain positive, continue to be the bigger person, and keep working extremely hard to be the best version of themselves after life throws them a curveball or even when they are at their peak.”

She added, “I am a firm believer that if you work hard, remain humble, are kind and giving to those around you, and always do what’s right…you will be blessed and rewarded in return.”

She also said that her motivation is her “future.”

“When I think of the family I will have one day, it reminds me to work hard for them and the life I see myself living,” she said. “My dream is to one day be a wife, a mother and a business owner and I will strive to provide a happy, healthy life for them and myself.”

Swindel also named her favorite Cowboys players: CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Deuce Vaughn.