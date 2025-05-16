Dallas Cowboys Praised for Move That Could Gut Opponents

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a massive season and one that they hope helps them rebuild and set the groundwork for the future. Of course, the 2024 season didn’t end up quite as they had hoped. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was faced with a season-ending injury, and even though backup quarterback Cooper Rush had some solid games for the team, the Cowboys rounded out their regular season with a 7-10 record and no trip to the playoffs.

But, that’s all history now, and the Cowboys are back and ready to rock again in 2025. In fact, the NFL season will begin with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against our very own Cowboys.

Heading into the new season, the good news is that the Cowboys have done some hard work during the offseason and made significant moves to improve their defense. NFL analysts and experts are giving the team some props for what they are doing with their defense.

Cowboys In the Top Third of NFL Defenses, Expert Says

In a May 6 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Gary Davenport lays out the strongest and weakest defenses in the league. In the feature, Davenport states that “defense still wins championships,” which is true, although having a great offense certainly doesn’t hurt. He adds, “Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is still having nightmares about the pounding he took from the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.” So true.

“We live in an age when the NFL is more heavily tilted toward the offense than ever before,” he added. “Each year, the rules change in an effort to boost offensive production that much more.”

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they are in a good place, especially compared to previous years. He has their defense at a strong No. 10 out of the roster of NFL teams.

In the piece, he admits, “This one will raise a few eyebrows. After all, the Cowboys were a bottom-five defense in terms of yards allowed, run defense and scoring defense last year.”

He adds, “But that defense was also decimated by injuries. The year before, Dallas was one of five NFL teams that allowed less than 300 yards per game. The Cowboys were also fifth in scoring defense, giving up 18.5 points per game. They were also highly effective at rushing the passer in 2024, logging 52 sacks.”

He goes on to praise the Cowboys for beefing up their defense, which is centered around edge rusher Micah Parsons. He also praises them for retaining defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and adding Donovan Ezeiruaku and veteran Dante Fowler Jr.

He even says the Cowboys’ secondary could be “stingy.” We like the sound of that.

What Team Has the Best Defense in the NFL?

Davenport also names No. 1 best defense in the NFL in the piece, and he says it’s the Denver Broncos. No. 2 are reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively,” Davenport stated. “Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’’ better interior pass-rushers. Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year.” He also stated, “If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back.”