Cowboys Dealt More ‘Brutal’ News Hours After Crushing Collapse vs. Ravens

The blows keep coming for the Dallas Cowboys amid the aftermath of the team’s late collapse against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. Dallas lost more key players to injuries during the international showdown.

The initial news does not appear to be favorable for safety Jalen Thompson. Dallas is preparing to be without Thompson for four to six weeks as the star recovers from a hamstring injury.

Thompson has started the first three games for Dallas this season, and now the Cowboys are forced to pivot in the coming weeks.

“Jalen Thompson (hamstring) could potentially miss 4-6 weeks,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a September 28, 2026, message on X. “Stephen Jones tells 105.3 the (Fan)

“Brutal. PJ Locke is on IR, hope is Malik Hooker could return this Sunday for Cowboys vs Texans.”

The Cowboys are now dealing with multiple injuries in the team’s secondary. Time will tell how Dallas decides to adjust as the team prepares to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys News: Dallas Exploring Roster Moves for a Veteran Safety

The news means Dallas is now in the market for additional veteran defenders. It will be worth watching to see what moves the Cowboys make ahead of the Texans game.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones hinted that the Cowboys are exploring making roster moves amid the injuries.

“The safety position is tough,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per the Cowboys official website. “We’ve been hit there, no question.

“The corner spot to the same degree… That safety spot, we’ll definitely be looking and seeing if there’s a way to shore that up.”

The Cowboys Defense Has at Least 5 Key Players Dealing With Injuries

Even before the team’s loss against the Ravens, the Cowboys were already dealing with multiple injuries.

If you are keeping track at home, the following defenders are known to be dealing with injuries: Thompson (hamstring), safety Malik Hooker (forearm), cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (foot) and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (foot).

These injuries would have felt a bit more manageable if Dallas had been able to escape Rio with a win. Instead, the Cowboys coaching staff continues to be scrutinized for how the final minutes played out, especially given the game was tied with seven seconds remaining before Dallas kicked off to Baltimore.

“Is it disappointing as hell? Yes it is,” Jones said of the team’s loss against the Ravens.

“But we’ve got to go back to work, we’ve got to go back to chopping wood, we’ve got to go play a really good Texans team that unfortunately hasn’t won any football games. I know they’re hungry to get one. We’ve got to go to work.”