Cowboys Could Make Surprise NFL Draft Pick

Pretty much everyone and their second cousin believe the Dallas Cowboys will go hard on getting some wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could also surprise the masses and go with some random picks. Jerry Jones and company are known for making startling moves, so why should this year be any different?

A new prediction has the Dallas Cowboys going with an under-the-radar edge rusher in the draft, and one that “has the skills to develop into a quality three-down lineman.”

Dallas Cowboys Could Snag a LSU Star

In Blogging the Boys’ series on draft prospects that the Dallas Cowboys could pick up, they are highlighting edge rusher Bradyn Swinson out of LSU.

“I seem to be higher on LSU’s Bradyn Swinson than most, but it is hard not to love Swinson as a prospect,” Connor Livesay notes in the April 20 feature. “He has good size, length, bend, and plays with a surprising amount of power for a sub-260-lb edge. Swinson should impact games early as a pass rusher, but has the skills to develop into a quality three-down lineman as he continues to fill out and play with more consistent hand technique when rushing the passer.”

He adds that Dallas still needs “to add to their edge room to take some heat off of Micah Parsons and Dante Fowler, and Braydn Swinson on day two would be excellent value.”

The NFL’s draft prospect grade is 6.31. He’s a “late bloomer with big hands, long arms and a frame to carry more muscle,” according to the NFL. “Swinson is competitive at the point of attack, where he uses his length and footwork to beat the block or prevent block sustains. He is high-cut and leggy with average lateral agility but has an innate feel for playing off the block and making tackles.”

They add that he’s “less of an arc runner and more of a read-and-respond rusher relying on length and deception to open doors on either edge. He needs to craft rush strategies and work on getting quicker wins with go-to moves at the edge, but he’s always in the backfield. Swinson is an ascending talent with the demeanor, traits and talent to become a good starter as a 3-4 rush linebacker.”

So, this guy sounds like a find, and Livesay does make a good point that Dallas is going to need to add some depth in the edge department.

Bradyn Swinson ‘Has Active Hands as a Pass-Rusher’

Of Swinson’s positives, Bleacher Report notes that he “has active hands as a pass-rusher and is decent at working the offensive lineman’s hands.” More positives are “solid cross-chop and double-hand swipe moves that he can win with.”

He also “has his hands and arms well to get extension as a run defender against offensive tackles” and “has enough strength to consistently take on blocks from tight ends.”

Overall, Bleacher Report says that Swinson is “solid” by looking at his tape. “He should enter the NFL as a decent pass-rusher and has a chance to develop into a complete player by growing as a run defender,” they add.