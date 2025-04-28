Dallas Cowboys Turn Heads With Message After NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up their selections for the 2025 NFL draft, and they seem to feel pretty good about their picks. Dallas brought on nine new players, the majority of which are for the team’s defense.

After the draft, the Cowboys took to social media on Sunday, April 27, to send out a short comment that sums up their 2025 draft experience.

Dallas Cowboys Make a Statement Following NFL Draft

The Cowboys have a handful of new players, and now, they feel like a new team. That’s the message they sent out to followers in a social post celebrating their new crew.

“How ’bout them new Cowboys,” the team posted on social media on April 27, along with a photo of all the players they drafted over the weekend.

Followers were quick to respond with their views on the selections, and many gave Dallas two thumbs up. “Draft is a solid A. I wish they added a WR but I like the Holden UDFA signing. This draft clears the last 2 EASILY,” one stated. “Hopefully they will get things done this season,” another added.

Of course, some of the comments weren’t great, too. “I’m super excited that our offense will be CeeDee scoring 30 points a week by himself. So yeah … great job,” one said sarcastically. “Wish I could be as enthusiastic as you guys, too many questionable picks, AGAIN,” another said.

Cowboys’ Winners and Losers

In an April 27 piece from Sean Martin for Blogging the Boys, Martin talks about the “winners and losers” from the Cowboys’ 2025 draft experience. Among the winners, he names wide receivers Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo. He also names winners as tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, plus much talked-about defensive end Micah Parsons.

“There was a total of 20 wide receivers drafted after the Cowboys third-round selection, but by this point the team must have felt none could play right away and make the impact they need,” Martin stated. “By doing so, the Cowboys put a lot of faith into an existing receiver group that lost Brandin Cooks this offseason. Obviously they could still add a vet WR through free agency or a trade.”

He added, “The biggest names to keep in mind here are Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo, because they have all been on the roster for part of the time the Cowboys offensive play caller in Schottenheimer has been on staff.”

Regarding Parsons, he says, “The Cowboys have so many new faces and moving pieces to their defense coming out of this draft, it is almost possible to forget that Micah Parsons is still the star the rest of this entire unit revolves around.”

This was the first draft of the Brian Schottenheimer era for the Cowboys, and owner Jerry Jones was impressed by his new head coach.

“It was great to see [Brian Schottenheimer] and the confidence that we have with Will [McClay] and the scouts, and it was just great…” Jones said per the Cowboys’ site. “To see that come together of Schotty taking these new guys, the approach to them, Will working the scouts… this was a good draft.”