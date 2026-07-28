Cowboys Finally Answer Lingering $96 Million Question at Camp

While there are a ton of questions about the Dallas Cowboys at training camp, the Tyler Smith situation has been fascinating to monitor.

There have been talks about Smith potentially starting at left tackle or at least getting snaps there. Smith even admitted to the media when the team got to California that he had no idea where he was playing.

Over the last three seasons, Smith has held up at left guard, but he played left tackle his rookie season in 2022. Now the Cowboys have a decision to make: whether to roll with Smith or make Tyler Guyton the left tackle.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Tyler Smith’s Position

While speaking to the media for the first time at training camp, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Smith. Schottenheimer announced that Smith will start at left guard but will take some snaps at tackle. Guyton will be holding his place at left tackle.

Smith has made a living playing at left guard, making the Pro Bowl three years in a row. Last year, he allowed 26 pressures and 3 sacks in 700 pass-blocking snaps.

Pro Football Focus graded Smith out at a 73.5, ranking 15th out of 81 NFL interior guards. PFF also gave him a pass-blocking grade of 65.4, ranking 29th, and a run-blocking grade of 81.1, ranking fifth.

Cowboys Might Leave Door Open for Tyler Smith to Play Left Tackle

Part of the reason for all the concerns at left tackle was that Guyton was inconsistent when he played last year. He allowed 31 pressures, 6 hits, and 2 sacks in 650 pass-blocking snaps. PFF’s pass-blocking grade for Guyton was a 50.0, ranking 81st out of 89 tackles.

Keeping Dak Prescott healthy has to be the number one priority for the Cowboys in 2026. Not being able to do that will effectively end any hopes of Dallas making the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl.

Smith has been one of the best guards in the NFL over the last three seasons in the NFL. He struggled last season with penalties, being called for 11 on the year.

The Cowboys can always rely on running the ball behind Smith and opening up holes. Dallas found a good running game, and Smith played a big role in making that happen.

If Schottenheimer had his choice, he would keep Smith at the position where he is most comfortable. If Guyton struggles, Smith could get reps at left tackle.

The 2026 season could either go really well for the Cowboys or jobs could be on the line for the team. Smith is locked in with his four-year, $96 million contract, but he can help save jobs.

This is going to be a fascinating season for the Cowboys, as they need to get the job done. Put their trust in Smith, and the offensive line should be in good shape at left guard.