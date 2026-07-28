Cowboys Star Admits He Was ‘Not Told Anything’ About Position Change

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at Oxnard for the 2026 training camp, and that means we are just 48 days away from the start of the NFL season against the Giants on a Sunday night in New York. While this offseason has been blessedly quiet in terms of distractions and other issues, with no weighty contract and holdout issues–as with Micah Parsons last year, plus Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb the previous year–there is still plenty to be determined over the coming seven weeks. And one of the Cowboys’ best players, guard Tyler Smith, could be central in that regard.

That’s because Smith, despite being an All-Pro at left guard, was moved to left tackle briefly at the e3nd of last season following an ankle injury to Tyler Guyton and underperformance from former seventh-round pick Nate Thomas at the position. As the season was ending, coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Smith could potentially make a more permanent move out to left tackle, a remarkable statement considering how good a guard Smith is.

Cowboys Not Expected to Move Tyler Smith to Left Tackle

As the offseason progressed, though, the Cowboys seemed to wind back the notion that Smith could be bumped out to tackle if Guyton–a first-round pick in 2024–is overmatched in the job. That was the case at multiple points last year for Guyton, who injured his knee in training camp, and never really looked comfortable after that before finally going out in Week 12 with the ankle sprain.

That was, at least, until Smith stopped to talk with reporters on Monday evening as the team arrived for camp. He was asked if he had been assured he would remain at guard, which is his preference, and the assumption was that he’d affirm that. Except that he did not.

Tyler Smith: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Here’s what Smith told gathered Cowboys reporters about a position change: “We’ll see what happens. Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I’m going to be at the best of my abilities. I haven’t been told anything.”

Now, neither Schottenheimer nor offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has firmly ruled out a Smith move to left tackle, but both have indicated that’s not the plan–they want Guyton to earn the job. The problem is that his only real competition thus far is Thomas, who was unimpressive last year, too.

Guyton allowed 10 pressures in the first two weeks of the season, and allowed a total of 31 for the season. Thomas, who is massive at 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds, allowed eight pressures in 60 snaps as a starter at left tackle in Week 14, and was pulled in Week 15, giving up four pressures in 30 snaps.

A Guyton vs. Thomas competition at the position is the starting point, but it is possible the Cowboys well be a thumbs-down on both players and turn to Smith.

Cowboys Have Improved Defensive Front

Either way, Smith says he is impressed with what the Cowboys have done defensively–and maybe a refurbished group of pass-rushers in practice will toughen up Guyton.

Said Smith: Obviously I think we made a lot of acquisitions in the offseason particularly on defense. I think we got a lot of young guys, that I’ve seen through OTAs that have got a lot of juice. I think we made some great additions in terms of our edge groups, and to our interior D-line. A lot of other positions, too, and I think that is going to show up.

“I think the iron sharpening iron in the trenches will be very prevalent this training camp.”