Cowboys Could Bench 47-Game Starter Amid Struggles

As things stand, the leader on the Dallas Cowboys defense when it comes to total snaps players is cornerback DaRon Bland, the fifth-year veteran former All Pro whose production and effectiveness have dropped drastically since hurting his foot two years ago. If things go as they should in the coming weeks for Dallas, though, with key players in the secondary getting healthy, Bland could go from the most prolific defense player on the roster to one buried on the bench.

There are some issues that would need settling before that, though. The Cowboys would need to get back the two injured safeties who are still on IR, PJ Locke and Jalen Thompson, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant, who could return this week from a hamstring injury. But once those players are back, Bland’s time as a starter–or as a rotational corner at all–could be up in Dallas.

Cowboys Secondary Struggling in 2026

That’s according to ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak, who sees the Cowboys obviously needing to make defensive changes and suggesting that getting Bland off the outside boundary would be a start. As Solak points out, “Opposing quarterbacks have a 127.4 passer rating when they throw at Bland, 14th highest among all CBs this season.”

That’s not great. Remember, Bland has been a starter going back to his rookie year in 2022. He has started 47 games in five seasons.

When Durant comes back, then, and when Joey Porter Jr.–who missed Week 5 with an illness–is set to be the every-down CB1 on the roster, Bland will have to beat out Durant for the job opposite Porter and will have to beat out others on the roster for snaps. Solak added: “The entrance of Porter into the starting lineup should move Bland into a fight with Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr. and UFL standout Ameer Speed (he has had some nice moments through five weeks) for the other starting boundary spot.”

No Place for DaRon Bland to Play

The Cowboys could seek to return Bland–who has a big frame at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds–to the slot, where he might be more comfortable. But that’s where the Cowboys have wanted to play Caleb Downs this season, except for the injuries to Locke and Thompson. When those two return, Downs can move back to the slot.

Notes Solak: “I’m not convinced Bland can move back to the slot successfully. He seems noticeably less quick in 2026 than he was in 2025, when his season was ended early by a foot injury that required surgery.”

Of course, Bland’s loss of quickness is nothing new–it was the same in 2024, after he first hurt the foot–but Solak’s point remains. There just does not seem to be a place for Bland anymore.