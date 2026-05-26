Cowboys Rookie Could Challenge $90 Million All-Pro: ‘No Excuses’

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2026 workout portion of the offseason with some confidence that the team’s big weak spot–the abysmal defense of 2025, rated worst in the NFL–has been shored up. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is in place, and the team added what could be six new starters to the mix, at least according to the OurLads.com projection. Rashan Gary was the big-name pass-rusher brought over in a trade with the Packers, and rookie safety Caleb Downs is getting face-of-the-franchise hype, but the overhaul has been a deep one.

One of the big questions that will continue into camp will be at cornerback, where there figures to be a Shavon Revel vs. Cobie Durant competition on one side. But maybe there should be a competition on the other side, too, where former All-Pro corner DaRon Bland has lost some of the luster off his star in recent years. Bland let the league with nine interceptions–a record five were returned for touchdowns–in 2023, but since then he has not been healthy.

And with the Cowboys adding intriguing fourth-round pick Devin Moore to the mix, it’s possible that another incumbent’s starting spot could be in jeopardy.

Devin Moore vs. Daron Bland for Starting Job?

That’s the thinking from former Cowboys receiver Jesse Holley, now an analyst with DLLS Cowboys. On a recent episode of the site’s podcast, Holley said that Bland has been too shaky over the last two seasons to simply give him the starting job. The Cowboys are in the second year of a four-year, $90 million contract with Bland, but Holley said that should not matter–Moore should have the opportunity to win the role.

Said Holley: “On the other side, Moore and Bland. Money set aside, if the culture that Brian Schottenheimer is trying to set, it can’t be based on money anymore. Cannot be based on money anymore when you had the absolute worst defense in the league. I know that DaRon Bland got paid and all eyes will be on that defense, you need to have guys show up because the excuses, we are no longer taking.”

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Cowboys’ DaRon Bland Struggled With Injury

Now, Bland does have some good excuses–one in particular. That would be his left foot, which he injured in training camp in 2024 and had surgery to repair a fracture. Bland came back last year and though he played 12 games for the Cowboys, and deserves credit for gutting that out, he was clearly not the same.

Bland allowed a QB rating of just 60.8 when he was an All-Pro in 2023. But he allowed a 103.3 rating last season. In fact, Bland has just one interception and has allowed a passer rating of 104.3 in his last two seasons. He had foot surgery again in January, and the hope is that the problem is now behind him.

But … what if it’s not?

Devin Moore One of Cowboys Best Picks

That’s where Moore can come in and perhaps make a quick impact for the Cowboys. He has a lengthy injury history himself, which is the primary reason he slipped to the fourth round.

During his first three college seasons, the 6-foot-3 Moore played only 19 games. As a freshman, he eight games with a left shoulder injury, and missed five games as a sophomore with a back injury and a concussion. He had a shoulder injury in his junior year, but last season, finally put together a mostly healthy season, with 11 games played.

Earlier in the month, Kevin Turner of the “One-Star Podcast” noted, a healthy Moore could be a starter for Dallas by his second year in the NFL.

Said Turner: “I think there’s a chance Devin Moore is a starting cornerback for you in 2027. Like, that is—it’s not like he was not involved. Some of these guys that play a couple years, one big injury, he was playing, got hurt. Playing in the system, got hurt. Playing, got hurt. Then finally, last year, played the full year. I don’t know, I think there is a chance he sticks around. I love this pick. It’s one of the best picks.”

But, perhaps, that opportunity will come sooner, depending on Bland’s health.