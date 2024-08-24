Cowboys Reveal ‘Good News’ After All-Pro Suffers Significant Injury

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive star DaRon Bland for the first part of the season due to a stress fracture in his left foot.

It’s rough news for the Cowboys, who won’t have their ball-hawking cornerback for crucial games to kick off the season. Bland led the league in interceptions a year ago, snagging nine. He returned five of those for touchdowns.

Bland is set to have surgery on Monday and his timeline has him returning in mid-October, per ESPN. It’s a tough pill to swallow but owner Jerry Jones is looking on the bright side.

“The good news is he’ll be here for, let’s say, the vital games of the year,” Jones said of Bland on the 105.3 The Fan in Dallas pregame show.

Jones also has faith in the Cowboys’ depth at the position.

“[We] are in great shape at cornerback because of our young guys coming,” Jones aid. “That’s one of the strengths of our whole team is the corner position, the safety position. Our secondary is outstanding in personnel.”

Trevon Diggs Set to Return for Cowboys

As one All-Pro exits, another enters for the Cowboys. Trevon Diggs — who missed all but two games last season with a torn ACL — will be ready to roll for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Diggs started camp on the PUP list but was activated late in July. He’s starting to feel like his old self again.

“It felt good getting back and moving around other players, getting adjusted to other bodies flying near me — so it was good. I got a lot of great work in today. … [The mental portion of coming back] is not really a challenge. I trust it now,” Diggs told the Cowboys’ official site on August 14.

“It’s just more so getting the repetition and getting back to doing what I do: getting familiar with the routes. That’s pretty much it. As far as mentally being scared or anything, I’m not scared.”

Beyond Diggs, the Cowboys have some options to fill-in for Bland. Jourdan Lewis primarily plays in the slot but could bump outside if needed. Fifth-round rookie Caelan Carson or the recently acquired Andrew Booth could also be in the mix.

Cowboys Getting Close Look at Trey Lance

The Cowboys are rounding their roster into form and want another close look at quarterback Trey Lance. He is expected to play the entire third preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He just needs to play,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Lance has already seen the majority of preseason game action heading into Saturday. He’s completed 40 of 64 passes for 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). Lance has also tossed an interception.

The Cowboys are deciding between Lance and veteran Cooper Rush for their backup quarterback role. Whether Lance is No. 2 or No. 3 behind Dak Prescott, Dallas seems set on keeping him around.

“I’d like to see [Lance] get some more work in this weekend, that would be No. 1,” Jones said on August 21. “Do I need to see any more from Trey Lance? The answer is yes, but he’s going to be on the 53.”

The Cowboys kick off the season on September 8 against the Browns.