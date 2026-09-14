Cowboys Earn Unwanted Distinction Amid Giants Loss

The Dallas Cowboys invested in improving a putrid defense this offseason after being the worst in 2025, and the return on investment didn’t show up on Sunday in the worst way.

Amid losing 28-20 to the New York Giants, the Cowboys gave up 28 or more points for a league-high 11th time since the start of the 2025 season, according to NFL Researcher. That surpassed the New York Jets’ 10 games of 28 or more points allowed, and the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans have nine each in that span.

Dallas doesn’t want to be in the company of the Jets, Dolphins and Titans this year. The Jets and Titans have been finishing near the bottom of the league in recent years, and the Dolphins look like another team poised for that.

On Sunday, the Giants looked poised to do whatever they wanted. The Giants went 7-8 on third downs and 4-4 in the red zone, as NFL Researcher noted. New York even ran the same play four times in a row successfully against the Cowboys, something that should only happen in Madden beginner mode.

“It isn’t hyperbole/exaggeration to say that the Cowboys defense on Sunday night was reminiscent of last year,” SB Nations Blogging the Boys’ R.J. Ochoa wrote on X on Sunday. “New coordinator. Basically an entirely new group. It is impossible that they could be the same… or actually that they could be worse. Because they were! Impossible!”

Giants QB, Skill Players Had Their Way

​Dallas couldn’t stop Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had his way amid 23-29 passing for 230 yards and three touchdown passes. Running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Dart did damage on the ground with 54 yards on 11 carries.

Overall, the Giants rushed for 165 yards on 37 attempts, and that was just the running attack. Receivers racked up yards, led by tight end Isaiah Likely, who had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers returned from injury in a big way with six catches for 69 yards. Five different Giants receivers had catches of 13 yards or more.

Dallas’ secondary didn’t have answers, and the front seven wore down as the Giants owned time of possession with 36:40. The Giants ran 68 plays and averaged 5.8 yards per play.

Several New Cowboys Whiffed on Defense

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs looked like one of the few more promising additions to the defense on Sunday. He had eight tackles, four solo, and a sack.

Linebacker Rashan Gary, acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, only had two tackles in his Cowboys debut. Cornerback Cobie Durant, who left the Los Angeles Rams to sign this year, also only had two tackles.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker couldn’t get his defense to rise to a new level in his debut; Dallas will need to go back to the drawing board before Week 2. It doesn’t get easier as the Washington Commanders (0-1) come to town in need of a win after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22 on Sunday.