Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Hiring Deion Sanders Could Force Major Dak Prescott Move

  • 258 Views
  • 36 Shares
  • Updated
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Getty
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The possibility of hiring former Cowboys star and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders to be the head coach in Dallas has some obvious intrigue attached to it. It’s a longshot that it’d happen, of course, but still, Sanders and team owner Jerry Jones did talk by phone this week and it can be said that Sanders is, at least, a serious candidate for the job.

Which would be a fascinating turn of events. Just a couple of weeks ago, it looked like the most likely scenario was that Dallas would keep incumbent coach Mike McCarthy in place on a short-term deal. Now, though, McCarthy is gone and while there are a number of quality candidates connected with the Cowboys job, none is more fascinating than Sanders.

Bringing in Sanders would have an impact on multiple fronts. Mostly, though, it would give the Cowboys a bit of a shield to go into a rebuilding mode, allowing Sanders to have a say in reordering the roster to his liking.

That could mean a salary-dump. And for the Cowboys, no salary is more weighty than that of quarterback Dak Prescott, who set an NFL record with a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason.

Cowboys Could Trade Top Stars After Hiring Deion Sanders

At Bleacher Report, analyst Kristopher Knox points out that adding Sanders might be incompatible with keeping Prescott on board, especially with his son, Shedeur Sanders, entering the NFL after a successful two years in Boulder.

Writes Knox: “Should Sanders take the Dallas job, Prescott’s future will be questioned from the moment the hiring is announced to the end of the quarterback’s Cowboys tenure. In fact, those questions have already arisen. A cursory internet search will unveil all sorts of hypothetical Prescott trades that could occur this offseason to open the door for Dallas to draft Shedeur.”

And Sanders could lead an entire rebuilding slate in Dallas, one that could see an overhaul of the team’s biggest names.

“If Jones is willing to allow Sanders to orchestrate a rebuild, that could involve making pricey veterans like Prescott, (CeeDee) Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs available for trade. It could also involve parting with extension-eligible stars like pass-rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland,” Knox notes.

Coaching Candidates Emerge

Now, the pursuit of Sanders does seem to be taking place in an alternate NFL universe, as though the Cowboys have him on one side and a normal, typical coaching pursuit on the other.

On the normal side of things, Jones will interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for the job today. Saleh was fired midseason by New York, and struggled to get along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It turned out, though, that he was not alone in that.

The favorite for the role might be Kellen Moore, the erstwhile Cowboys offensive coordinator who was run out of town but is now performing well in Philadelphia. Moore is not a favorite among Cowboys fans, but has a good rapport with Prescott, which might be a key.

Leslie Frazier is also among the candidates Jones will interview.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Chuma Edoga's headshot C. Edoga
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
DeMarcus Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Zack Martin's headshot Z. Martin
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Hiring Deion Sanders Could Force Major Dak Prescott Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x