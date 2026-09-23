Cowboys Deliver Bad News on Injured Starter’s Return

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Brazil on Thursday to give themselves some time to acclimate to their surroundings in Rio before they take on the Baltimore Ravens in the second international NFL game of the season on Sunday, and for the defense there are two major concerns: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the wave of defensive injuries that has knocked the team back in the first two weeks of the season. While the good news is that none of the injuries seem to be trending toward long-term, the bad news is that this team will be shorthanded in the Week 3 matchup. The guy who entered the week with the highest probability of playing–linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, out with a hamstring injury–is not looking good to be ready to go.

That’s according to coach Brian Schottenheimer, who told reporters on Wednesday that Overshown is probably not going to play on Sunday.

DeMarvion Overshown ‘Low Probability’ of Playing Week 3

That’s from Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys team website. He gave a full account of the four injured Cowboys defenders from the first two weeks of action: safety PJ Locke, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety Malik Hooker and Overshown.

Yarrish wrote on Twitter/X, “Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer says Cobie Durant (hamstring) will start on field rehab today. S P.J. Locke (foot) is out of a walking boot and progressing. LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) is ‘making good progress,’ but there’s ‘low probability’ he plays on Sunday.”

Cowboys Could Make Jaishawn Barham the Starter

The bigger question for the Cowboys and Overshown might well be whether he is still the starter when he returns, given the fact that third-round rookie Jaishawn Barham has taken such a big leap here in the first two weeks of the season. Barham was outstanding in Week 2 against the Commanders, as the starter at Mike linebacker–meaning he was wearing the “green dot” and organizing the defense.

Schottenheimer said the team is mindful of the fact that Barham is a rookie and plays with high energy–they will monitor his snaps and thus, will still very much need Overshown–but the coach added: “This guy’s really smart, really bright. He understands schemes and concepts. I don’t know how many rookie linebackers have worn the green dot within their first two career games.”