Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Asks For Prayers After Injury

DeMarvion Overshown of the Dallas Cowboys is assisted off the field.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sustained a significant knee injury during Monday’s 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Overshown sustained the injury in the fourth quarter following a 2-yard run by Bengals running back Chase Brown. He remained on the turf before trainers quickly attended to him. After receiving assistance, Overshown was helped off the field and immediately escorted to the locker room.

The updates after the game on the Cowboys’ 24-year-old linebacker were not good, with coach Mike McCarthy saying the injury is “of a serious nature.” Overshown seemed to confirm the bad news with a message on X after the game.

“Wouldn’t want this for anyone else! One of God’s Toughest Soldiers,” Overshown wrote. “Keep me in your prayers.”

Overshown was a third-round pick in 2023. He missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during a preseason game. He’d been a standout for the Cowboys this year, notching 84 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Overshown added an interception and forced fumble.

Micah Parsons Emotional After DeMarvion Overshown Injury

The injury sent a somber wave through the locker room following the loss, with star linebacker Micah Parsons visibly emotional in its aftermath.

“I cried,” Parsons said. “It’s like my little bro, bro. He doesn’t deserve that, either. He really don’t. Just to understand what he’s going to go through and to be there for him physically, mentally. It’s just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don’t think that’s fair, either.”

McCarthy echoed the sentiment from Parsons.

“I think the whole sideline felt that because it didn’t look good,” McCarthy said. “It definitely hit a lot of the guys.”

Overshown has been praised for his play this season, becoming a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg really,” McCarthy recently said of Overshown. “I’m so impressed with him, and in his consistency, in his approach, and that’s just going to keep putting him in the position to progress.”

Cowboys Reeling After Loss to Bengals

The Cowboys’ loss to the Bengals snapped a two-game winning streak. They were hoping to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Dallas isn’t mathematically eliminated, but a miracle would be needed.

“We understand that we dug ourselves a hole,” McCarthy said. “We had to have this one tonight. This is a very disappointing loss.”

The Cowboys looked like they’d get a chance to drive for the potential game-winning score late but a late gaffe on special teams proved costly. After blocking a punt, Amani Oruwariye tried to field the bouncing ball. However, the ball went off Oruwariye and back to the Bengals. A few plays later, Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for the game-winning touchdown.

“You see why it happened,” McCarthy said. “He turns and the ball’s there. And he reacted to it. I haven’t seen the video. I saw it live. It’s definitely a tough learning opportunity.”

Dallas will look to rebound next week against the Carolina Panthers.