Cowboys $5.4 Million Linebacker Faces NFL Punishment For Actions in Giants Game

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown faces a potential NFL fine for his out-of-bounds hit on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart Sunday, with the league’s final decision on the possible punishment due to be announced on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker already carries one late hit on his ledger, and the league’s fine schedule puts a firm price tag on this one, too.

The play happened less than five minutes into Sunday’s season opener between the Cowboys and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. On second-and-10 from the Giants’ 41-yard line, Dart faked a handoff to Cam Skattebo, pulled the ball back, and took off running for 22 yards and a first down.

Overshown Hit on Giants’ Dart

Dart was already stepping out of bounds when Overshown arrived and drove his shoulder into the quarterback, an impact that sent Dart to the turf and sparked a shoving match near the Giants sideline, as The Big Lead reported. Officials flagged Overshown 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, a penalty that handed the Giants the ball at the Dallas 22 and set up a Skattebo touchdown four plays later.

Dart popped up right away and stayed in the game, notable given his history of concussion evaluations as a rookie. The broadcast call of how far out of bounds Dart had traveled before contact drew its own round of fan complaints Sunday night.

The league has two likely options for a fine against Overshown. A first-offense late hit on a quarterback runs $11,941. But if the NFL instead rules Dart a defenseless player, the number climbs to $17,911. A second late-hit offense is $17,911 and a second defenseless-player offense is $23,882, and new 2026 accountability rules add a one-game suspension after three qualifying violations.

Cowboys’ Overshown Fine History and Career Path

The NFL fined Overshown $8,166 last November for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert, who was already out of bounds when the contact came, marking his first career fine. No flag went up on the field that night. The discipline arrived days later, the same pattern now shadowing the Dart hit.

That $8,166 fine stands as the only one on Overshown’s ledger through parts of three NFL seasons. He missed his entire 2023 rookie year with a torn ACL, then tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in December 2024 against Cincinnati, an injury that wiped out the back half of a season in which he’d racked up 90 tackles, five sacks and a pick-six across 13 games. He opened 2025 on the physically-unable-to-perform list and didn’t play again until that Raiders game in Week 11.

Dallas took Overshown in the third round, 90th overall, in the 2023 draft out of Texas, where he shifted from safety to linebacker and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season. His route there ran through Arp, Texas, where he stepped away from Longhorns workouts for a stretch to help support his mother and siblings, taking a warehouse job before returning to finish school, according to The Dallas Morning News.

He signed a four-year, $5.39 million rookie contract with a fully guaranteed $920,020 signing bonus, according to Spotrac’s contract database. Overshown carries a 2026 cap number near $1.72 million and is scheduled to reach unrestricted free agency after this season.