Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Sounds Off on Loss to Giants

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020, but he isn’t afraid to make his opinions known, especially after Sunday’s debacle.

That was even more true on Sunday night amid the Cowboys’ 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, where the Cowboys’ defensive struggles couldn’t be denied and the offense struggled. Bryant played for the Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, during which he made three Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro before closing out his career with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

“I really didn’t like what I saw from the defense,” Bryant wrote via X on Sunday. “They played physically..but not intelligently. The offense seemed ready but wasn’t executing. 3 had some uncharacteristic moments..and I believe those passes would’ve been completed on any other day. An ugly ugly night for the Cowboys.”

Dallas rebuilt the defense this off-season after having the worst unit in the league last year, and the Cowboys defense looked nothing close to improved. The Cowboys giving up 28 points made it 11 times since the start of last season, the most in the league, per NFL Researcher.

Offensively, the Cowboys couldn’t get consistency until the second half with two touchdown drives, but those were the only offensive drives of the second half. Dallas finished with 244 yards of total offense and couldn’t keep the ball, with 23:20 for time of possession.

Dez Bryant Proven Correct Amid Cowboys Failing to Stop Isaiah Likely

In March when the Giants signed tight end Isaiah Likely, Bryant touted the move. Likely had a strong start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens and followed head coach Jim Harbaugh from the Ravens to the Giants during the off-season.

Dallas had a terrible time with Likely on Sunday, as he caught eight passes on all eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. That included a long of 19 yards, and he contributed on blocking in addition to pass catching.

“I stand by this,” Bryant wrote via X in reference to his March post about the Likely signing. Likely had single-season career highs for 42 receptions, 477 yards and six touchdowns in his time with the Ravens, so he was a major threat coming over from the AFC North.

“This signing makes my analysis correct! Likely Cold! He will be the #1 tight end in NY,” Bryant wrote in March. “Makes sense why Dallas locking in the way they are! Cowboys and Giants will be competing for the NFC east! You heard it first here! Eagles and Commanders won’t be a thing this coming year!.”

Dez Bryant Passed By CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb passed Bryant on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list on Sunday. Lamb tallied 44 yards to reach 7,460 career yards for fifth all-time.

The Cowboys took Lamb with the No. 17 pick in 2020, and he has filled the role as the top receiver since Bryant’s time with the Cowboys, which ended in 2020. Lamb could pass Drew Pearson’s 7,822 yards at some point this season and possibly Tony Hill’s 7,988 yards, as CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell noted.