Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Surprise’ Replacement for Dak Prescott with ‘Reasonable Arm’

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott seem to be heading for the quarterback playing out the final year of his contract this season, which could mean replacing the 30-year-old could become a top priority next offseason.

If Prescott walks at the end of next season, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could be big players in the veteran quarterback market, or prioritize emerging from the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the top prospects at the position.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso envisions the latter scenario playing out, projecting the Cowboys will choose University of Houston quarterback Donovan Smith with the No. 25 overall pick in his latest 2025 mock draft projection.

“There’s always one surprise quarterback who catapults himself into the Round 1 discussion,” Trapasso writes. “Smith is my pick right now. At 6-foot-5 and listed at 240 pounds, he looks the part. Plus, he has mobility and a reasonable arm.”

In Trapasso’s scenario, Smith is the fourth quarterback chosen and would represent the Cowboys undertaking a full-fledged refresh at quarterback.

Smith began his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to Houston before the 2023 campaign.

Through his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, Smith boasts a 64.4 completion percentage with 5,488 passing yards with 41 touchdowns to 23 interceptions with a 137 passer rating.

However, Smith missed the Cougars’ spring practices after undergoing surgery to repair a labrum injury in his right shoulder.

This fall, Smith will aim to boost his draft stock and has the chance to build on a 2023 season in which he passed for a career-high 2,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Donovan Smith NFL Draft Scouting Report

Play

Depending on how the upcoming season plays out for Dallas, and how deep Prescott can lead the Cowboys in the postseason, Smith could make the third stop of his football career in the Lone Star State.

Pro Football Network NFL Draft analyst Ian Cummings suggests that while Smith is an “under the radar” prospect in the upcoming quarterback class, the 6-foot-5 and 235-pound signal-caller has the physical traits and talent to solidify his status as a first-round prospect this fall.

“Smith passes the eye test with his tools,” Cummings writes for PFN. “He’s a great athlete at 6’5″, 235 pounds, with the necessary explosiveness, fluidity, and play strength to create off-script. He also has near-elite composite arm talent, with the strength and elasticity to test defenses all through reps.

“With his arm talent, Smith can hit quick lasers on anticipation plays, hit crossing WRs on the move with his off-platform skills, or beautifully layer pace and touch on vertical concepts — and he’s a danger from almost any platform with his angle freedom and natural feel.”

Cowboys’ Season Opener Revealed

While it remains to be seen whether the 2024 campaign is Prescott’s swan song in Dallas, the Cowboys’ opponent to open the season is a mystery no longer.

Ahead of the NFL releasing the full schedule, FOX announced that part of its opening weekend slate features the Cowboys taking on the Cleveland Browns in a 4:25 kickoff.

Not only will the game pit Prescott against former Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, but, Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut in the FOX booth.