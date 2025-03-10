“The Las Vegas Raiders could take Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, but the more cost-effective starter could also come from NFL free agency. Rico Dowdle is an excellent option.

“For one thing, he has limited ‘tread’ on his tires – 324 carries in the last two seasons – and he’s also great for a committee backfield. Dowdle averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season behind a pedestrian Cowboys offensive line. He’s got good size – 6-foot and 215 pounds – and can do a little work as a pass-catching threat. Plus, signing him would still enable Las Vegas to draft a RB, just on Day 2 instead of at No. 6 overall,” Johnson wrote.