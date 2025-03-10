NFL free agency is here, an exciting time for the Dallas Cowboys to improve their roster. The Cowboys didn’t do much of anything last offseason, but the expectation is for them to be more aggressive this year.

After a down year, the Cowboys have no excuse but to go all in and do whatever it takes to put the best possible team on the field next season. This is the Cowboys, and there’s never a reason for them not to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

Rico Dowdle is one of the top free agents the Cowboys have to consider re-signing. He had an impressive year, and while the Cowboys run game needs to be much better, re-signing Dowdle and bringing in another back could be the best option for Dallas.

However, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut doesn’t expect that to be the case, predicting Dowdle to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Las Vegas Raiders could take Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, but the more cost-effective starter could also come from NFL free agency. Rico Dowdle is an excellent option. “For one thing, he has limited ‘tread’ on his tires – 324 carries in the last two seasons – and he’s also great for a committee backfield. Dowdle averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season behind a pedestrian Cowboys offensive line. He’s got good size – 6-foot and 215 pounds – and can do a little work as a pass-catching threat. Plus, signing him would still enable Las Vegas to draft a RB, just on Day 2 instead of at No. 6 overall,” Johnson wrote.

What Does Dallas Plan to Do? The Dallas Cowboys run game wasn’t good enough. There are a few reasons for that, making it tough to judge Dowdle too harshly. He still posted 1,079 yards, but scoring just two touchdowns on the ground doesn’t get the job done. However, Dowdle dealt with a bad quarterback and limited weapons around him, clogging the run game for the Cowboys. If Dallas selected a running back at No. 12, it could help Dowdle if the Cowboys bring him back. However, according to a recent report, drafting a running back doesn’t seem likely. “There’s a really good chance, if what I’m hearing is true, that it’s not going to be Jeanty,” Todd McShay said on his podcast. “It’s not going to be Hampton here at No. 12.”

Do the Cowboys Want Dowdle?

The Dallas Cowboys know the run game wasn’t what it needs to be, but they also understand that Dowdle wasn’t much of the issue.

Stephen Jones said he wants Dowdle back, noting, however, that they need to be cautious of the salary cap.

“We want them back. They’ve shown that they are Dallas Cowboys football players,” Jones said. “They’re certainly guys we want to have back, it’s just making all the calculus work when it comes to fitting everybody under the salary cap.”

He even added that Dowdle had a “great year” and that he’s a “big fan” of his.

“Rico had a great year. He got most of his yards in half of a season, once we got back committed to the run. I’m a big fan of Rico’s,” Jones said, according to Stephen Jones of Dallas News.