The Dallas Cowboys have a good option right now at tight end with former Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson — good, but not great.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts the Cowboys will go for an upgrade at the position in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft, where his latest mock draft sees them take Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson at No. 17 overall — 1 of the picks obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.
Johnson is a prototype-style NFL tight end at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds.
“The idea of adding an athlete of Jamari Johnson’s caliber to an already potent Dallas Cowboys offense is downright frightening,” Sobleski wrote on September 7. “Jake Ferguson is a steady and reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott, but he doesn’t stress opposing defenses. Johnson can make life easier on all of Dallas’ skill position talent. Jamari Johnson is an instant mismatch tight end, because he brings the body type and athleticism required to be a three-down threat. His ball skills and route-running nuance should lead to a breakout season for the Oregon Ducks, where he’ll have a chance to outshine former teammate Kenyon Sadiq.”
Cowboys Predicted to Draft 6-foot-5, 257-Pound ‘Mismatch’ TE in 1st Round