Cowboys Predicted to Draft 6-foot-5, 257-Pound ‘Mismatch’ TE in 1st Round

The Dallas Cowboys have a good option right now at tight end with former Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson — good, but not great.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski predicts the Cowboys will go for an upgrade at the position in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft, where his latest mock draft sees them take Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson at No. 17 overall — 1 of the picks obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.

Johnson is a prototype-style NFL tight end at 6-foot-5 and 257 pounds.