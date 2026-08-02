Cowboys Edge Rusher Jadeveon Clowney Signs With AFC Contender

The Dallas Cowboys are losing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but the state of Texas isn’t.

The veteran edge rusher and former No. 1 overall pick is returning to the team where his career started after agreeing to a contract with the Houston Texans — a team with arguably the NFL’s best defense.

“Reunion: The Texans are signing their own former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Clowney, who played last year for the Cowboys, stays in his hometown to play … The Texans add the top edge available, bolstering one of the NFL’s best defenses. Rich get richer.”

Clowney led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks in 2025 while playing in just 13 games and was on the field for just 31.4 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

“It’s a $5.5 million base value for Jadeveon Clowney and a maximum value of $8 million, per a league source, for three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher with Texans,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Clowney Firmly in Mercenary Stage of Career

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox doesn’t think Clowney will be unemployed for much longer after he played for the Cowboys on a 1-year, $3.45 million contract in 2025.

That’s a lot of production for not a lot of money, in NFL terms.

Knox called the 2 teams that played in the Super Bowl in February — the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — the 2 most logical landing spots for Clowney.

It ended up being a different contender.