$198 Million Super Bowl MVP Teases Signing With Cowboys

Is Von Miller trying to tell us something?

The 37-year-old edge rusher, 7-time NFL All-Pro, and Super Bowl MVP seemed to tease that he was signing a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday in a pretty direct way — posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram stories of himself in a Dallas Cowboys jersey wearing the No. 24 he wore for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Miller used “They Don’t Know” by Paul Wall as the music over the photo, only further adding to the mystery.

“Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

Cowboys Taking By-Committee Approach in 2026

Less than 1 month from the start of training camp, perhaps the best way to describe the Cowboys’ approach at edge rusher in 2026 will be “by committee” until further notice.

The Cowboys haven’t had an identity at edge rusher since trading NFL All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 season, but should be much improved at the spot after some pretty significant struggles in 2026.

Dallas traded for 1 former 1st-round pick in Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, then added another 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft with UCF’s Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Those 2, along with 2nd-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, should at least start the season as the primary rotation of edge rushers for the Cowboys — with not a lot of separation between any of them right now.