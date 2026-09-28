Cowboys’ ‘Embarrassed’ Dak Prescott Assigns Blame for Loss

It’s on the offense. That’s the view of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the tremendously disappointing 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon, a game in which Prescott and Cowboys moved the ball at will against the Ravens but struggled with mistakes and penalties at the worst moments, limiting their ability to control a game in which they had 415 yards and converted 27 first downs.

But there was a penalty on tackle Terence Steele to erase a big gain in the passing game to George Pickens. There was a blocked field goal. There was a fumble on a shovel pass to tight end Jake Ferguson. There were two drives–the first one and the last one, in fact–that went down inside the Ravens’ 2-yard line, only to see the Cowboys come away with field goals instead of touchdowns.

Cowboys Lost in Spectacular Fashion

Add it all up and, though the Cowboys defense gave up an incomprehensible 27-yard completion with seven seconds left to lead to Baltimore’s game-winning field goal, Dak Prescott said it was the offense that bears responsibility.

Prescott was visibly angry at the podium after the game.

“Frustrated as hell. Embarrassed,” he said. “We don’t call us the best offense, Gotti, and get down to the 1-yard line and don’t put it in. It just sucks. Not a lot of words or a full explanation of it. Defense shouldn’t have even been in that position. Those guys over there are saying ‘It’s on us.’

“Absolutely not. We gotta put the game away.”

Dak Prescott: ‘This One Hurts’

Indeed, there were good signs from the Cowboys offense. The running game got itself going, with 148 yards on the ground including 98 on 14 carries by star back Javonte Williams, who also had a touchdown. George Pickens had his best game, with seven catches for 82 yards on the day. And Prescott was remarkable efficient, going 25-for-30 passing with a touchdown, no interceptions and just one sack.

But Prescott was not happy after the game. He was asked about the 10-hour flight back to Dallas and said, ““I’m sure when we land I’ll be just as pissed.

“This one hurts.”