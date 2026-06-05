Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Weighs in on George Pickens Situation

The Dallas Cowboys always seem to find themselves embroiled in drama, and that has once again been the case this offseason. With star wide receiver George Pickens needing a new contract, the Cowboys have dragged their feet when it comes to handing him a new big-money deal, with the fear being that this could carry into training camp.

While Pickens has not reported for OTAs, the expectation is that he will be in town for mandatory minicamp. However, with Dallas publicly saying it will not give Pickens a new deal this offseason and instead will just let him play the 2026 campaign on the franchise tag, it’s fair to wonder if he will actually report to mandatory minicamp. If you ask franchise legend Emmitt Smith, he thinks that the Cowboys are playing with fire when it comes to their handling of Pickens.

Emmitt Smith Offers Worrying Outlook on George Pickens Contract Dilemma

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Dallas picked up Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, and he immediately put together a breakout campaign for his new squad. With CeeDee Lamb missing time throughout the year with injuries, Pickens picked up the slack, as he racked up 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, which helped him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors.

With Pickens’ contract up, the Cowboys knew that they had to make a big decision on his future this offseason. While Pickens is viewed as a bit of a loose cannon, both on and off the field, there’s no denying that, when he’s locked in, he’s one of the best wide receivers in the league. However, with so much money already locked up in a big-money deal for Lamb, would it make sense to hand Pickens a similar deal?

Ahead of free agency, Dallas seemingly showcased its commitment to Pickens by placing the franchise tag on him. The front office quickly made it clear, though, that it would not be offering him a long-term deal, meaning he would have to play on the franchise tag in 2026, which is a one-year, fully guaranteed $27.3 million contract. While Smith understands what the Cowboys are trying to do, he thinks they are playing a risky game with Pickens.

“The question is, does Pickens feel like the Cowboys did not do them right this year, and have a feeling that they will upgrade him next year, and if he doesn’t feel like they will, I think he’ll be gone,” Smith admitted in an interview with Action Network.

Should the Cowboys Hand George Pickens a Long-Term Contract?

While Pickens would obviously like some long-term security, you can’t argue the fact that, even if he just plays on the franchise tag next season, he will be making a boatload of money. And while Pickens reportedly is OK with playing on the franchise tag, it’s fair to wonder if this could present issues for the team down the line.

At some point, Dallas is going to need to hand Pickens a new deal, and it is once again just pushing its problems down the line for no good reason. Pickens has proven he’s a star, and the longer the Cowboys go without fully committing to him, the more likely it becomes that this situation blows up in their face.