Ezekiel Elliott Put on Notice by Hall of Famer After Cowboys Release

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, with the former rushing leader hoping to land an opportunity with a playoff team.

However, Shannon Sharpe doesn’t see that happening, considering how Elliott’s second stint with the Cowboys played out.

Elliott rushed 74 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 69 yards. His yards per carry have been in a downward spiral for the last three seasons. Elliott averaged just 3.1 yards per carry this season and wasn’t an efficient option for the Cowboys.

Sharpe doesn’t see a playoff-bound team jumping at the opportunity to sign the 29-year-old Elliott due to his lack of effectiveness.

“What team in the playoffs need a running back averaging two yards a carry?” Sharpe said on his “Nightcap” show with Chad Johnson. “He’s averaging three. Okay, tell me the team that’s going to be in the playoffs that needs a running back averaging 3.1 yards a carry. By all intents and purposes, it’s over. It’s over.”

Elliott did evolve into a strong option as a short-yardage back in recent years, but he hasn’t been able to produce in those situations recently.

“At one point in time, Ezekiel Elliott was a thoroughbred, he was a racehorse. Well, when he couldn’t run anymore, you hooked him up to a plow and turned him into a plow horse. Now he can’t even plow anymore,” Sharpe said. “You put him out to pasture because pretty soon, we’re going to have to turn his (expletive) into glue.”

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Parted on Good Terms

Elliott and the Cowboys had some tough moments this season, especially with his role dwindling following the emergence of Rico Dowdle. However, the sides parted ways on good terms, with the Cowboys willing to grant his release.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy echoed that sentiment from Jones.

“With Zeke’s success here [in the past], he’s earned this opportunity at his request,” said McCarthy. “… It was a conversation, and he asked for an opportunity to move forward and I think that’s clearly what’s in front of him.”

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle Set to Become Free Agent

The Elliott reunion didn’t pan out for the Cowboys, but luckily, Dowdle emerged as a viable lead back. He has 1,007 yards with one game remaining and has averaged a solid 4.7 yards per carry.

It’s good timing for Dowdle, who will be a free agent this offseason. He returned to the Cowboys on a one-year deal but has likely earned himself a significant bump in pay. Dallas will look to retain Dowdle and could look to add a back in the draft, potentially with their first-round pick.

The Cowboys could be in the range to add Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty or Arizona State star Cam Skattebo.