Cowboys Cut Ties With Former $90 Million 3-Time Pro Bowl Star: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing star running back Ezekiel Elliott, proving that reunions do not always go as planned. This marks the second time the Cowboys have cut Elliott since 2023.

“Breaking: I’m told the Cowboys are releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott, per source,” NFL insider Josina Anderson detailed in a December 31, 2024, message on X. “I’m also told Elliott requested his release.”

Elliott was unable to carve out a consistent role in the Dallas offense. Rico Dowdle emerged as the Cowboys RB1, and Elliott’s role decreased as the 2024 season continued. Prior to his release, Elliott posted 74 carries for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a December 31, statement.

“As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best.”

Ex-Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Requested His Release: Report

Elliott is now free to potentially sign with a Super Bowl contender ahead of the NFL playoffs. All indications are Elliott requested his release given his limited role with the franchise.

“Ezekiel Elliott requested his release and the Cowboys granted it out of respect for the player and person he has been for the organization,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz noted on X on December 31. “Elliott could now land with a playoff team — but he first goes on waivers.”

Zeke Elliott Was Suspended by the Cowboys Earlier This Season

Elliott previously signed a six-year, $90 million contract with Dallas that was slated to run through the 2026 season. The massive deal did not age well given subsequent contracts for running backs around the league.

Dallas released Elliott during the 2023 offseason, and the veteran signed with the New England Patriots. After one season away from Dallas, the Cowboys signed Elliott to a one-year, $2 million contract.

It is not just that Elliott’s production was minimal this season. Elliott and the Cowboys did not appear to be on the same page during his reunion tour in Dallas.

The Cowboys suspended Elliott for the November 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Elliott did not travel with the team for the game.

“Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with the Cowboys for disciplinary reasons has been building for some time within the team, source tells me,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones stated in a November 2, message on X. “It was in everyone’s best interest he not accompany the team this weekend.”

The Cowboys face a decision about running back heading into next season. Dowdle is set to hit NFL free agency, and the Cowboys have been floated as a potential landing spot for Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Dallas would likely need to use the team’s first-round pick in order to land Jeanty. The star playmaker is a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.