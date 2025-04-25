Ezekiel Elliott-Cowboys Reunion Teased Following First Round of Draft

The Dallas Cowboys may not be done with Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott remains a free agent, still in search of his next opportunity. After a one-year stint with the New England Patriots, he returned to Dallas last season. But the reunion didn’t live up to expectations. Elliott played in 15 games, starting two, and managed just 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry.

Elliott essentially fell out of the mix with Rico Dowdle emerging as the Cowboys’ lead back. The Cowboys granted Elliott his release late in the season and he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a playoff run. But Elliott never received a carry with the Chargers, who were bounced in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans.

Cowboys Pitched as Top Landing Spot for Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott isn’t the Pro Bowl workhorse he used to be, but the Cowboys are running out of options — and their first-round pick didn’t help. Dallas opted for guard Tyler Booker, a safe but uninspiring choice for a fan base hungry for offensive firepower.

A reunion with Elliott doesn’t carry the same shine it once did, but as Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek noted, the Cowboys still shape up as a top landing spot.

“Yes, a return to the Dallas Cowboys might make some sense for the Ohio State product. After all, Elliott has plenty of experience playing alongside quarterback Dak Prescott, would surely be willing to take a smaller role for a team he knows so well and would provide some depth for a running back room that isn’t loaded with talent.

“Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Deuce Vaughn don’t exactly make up the league’s best trio, and Elliott could come in as a goal-line back and perhaps vulture some touchdowns.”

The Denver Broncos were also mentioned as a potential home for the 29-year-old Elliott.

Cowboys Defend Pick of Tyler Booker

Drafting a guard was a need for the Cowboys, but at No. 12, most saw it as a reach. However, the brass in Dallas is confident in the pick and the franchise has a history of hitting on offensive linemen they take early.

“We don’t have any concerns about him,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Booker. “He’s a damn good football player. Is there a little bit of a learning curve, where they’ve gotta learn their stance and sets, and things like that? Sure but, at the end of the day, it’s football.”

Booker has quickly won over Cowboys fans with his infectious personality and unmistakable confidence in his game.

“For one, I would say turn on the tape,” Booker said. “Because for three years at Alabama, I just straight up dominated. I was a dude at the University of Alabama. I was that guy. Actually, for three years straight. And it takes a lot for a person to be that.”

Dallas will be on the clock in the second round with pick No. 44. The Cowboys also have pick No. 76 in the third round.