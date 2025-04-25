Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sounds Off Over Draft Pick

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was not happy with how the first round of the NFL draft unfolded on Thursday.

Parson was on a live stream during the first round as part of Bleacher Report’s coverage of the draft. He sounded off after the Carolina Panthers selected Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick — four spots ahead of the Cowboys.

“That was supposed to be our pick,” Parsons said. “He was supposed to be opposite CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee, I’m sorry brother.”

Dallas used the No. 12 pick to select offensive guard Tyler Booker — a move that drew mixed reactions. While not the flashiest pick, it addresses a key need following Zack Martin’s retirement and adds muscle to the offensive line. Parsons initially appeared frustrated but later clarified his reaction.

“Hold on! I’m actually am excited about the pick!” Parsons said. “I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball. But this guy’s a beast. I’m not mad at the pick!”

Tyler Booker Wins Over Micah Parsons in Post-Draft Interview

Booker was touted as the top interior lineman in the draft, backed by an impressive resume that includes All-American honors and two first-team All-SEC selections. But what stood out most to Parsons during their post-draft conversation wasn’t the accolades — it was Booker’s mindset.

“Football is a child’s game. People wake up saying they can’t wait to play a football game. They listen to their hype music, take all the preworkout, get so excited to play football — until they come across Tyler Booker,” Booker said. “When I’m going after you, quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series, and I start to see that love (for the game) leave their eyes. That’s what makes me love the game.”

The statement drew a loud cheer from Parsons.

“Welcome to the team,” Parsons yelled.

Cowboys Still Working on Micah Parsons’ Contract Extension

Parsons is expected to land a lucrative extension at some point before the season. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently reset the bar for non-quarterback contracts. Parsons is expected to surpass the $40.25 million that Chase earns annually.

He has reported for the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workouts, which kicked off this week. But he sent a firm message to the front office about the timing of his next deal. Parsons wants it done before training camp.

“It’s extremely important. You really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp and they’re getting off to slow starts. I don’t wanna get off to a slow start,” Parsons said. “I wanna hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season, and be in rhythm. It’s gonna be extremely important for me to get going and lead these guys.”

Parsons has earned a reputation as one of the most impactful defenders in the league. He has 52.5 sacks over four seasons and has been in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.