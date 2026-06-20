Cowboys Have Made Final Decision on George Pickens Trade: Insider

Certainly anyone who paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys‘ George Pickens lovefest this week at minicamp, where the prodigal receiver made his first appearance of the team’s offseason program after skipping out on voluntary OTAs early this month, would be surprised to know that the Cowboys could still trade Pickens. He is on a franchise tag deal worth one year and $27.3 million, but according to reports, before he signed that deal in April, he and his camp were actively seeking trade partners who would send assets to Dallas, then sign Pickens to a long term deal.

Nothing materialized. But Pickens has until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, so that window is still open. And even after the summer gets rolling in earnest, the Cowboys could trade Pickens and collect a future asset, or perhaps a player. That would allow Pickens to get the long-term deal he feels he has earned.

That talk has all cooled now that Pickens has shown up for Cowboys camp and is planning to be in place for a full training camp in Oxnard starting next month. The drama of Pickens’ situation has dissipated, and peace reigns at The Star.

‘I Don’t Believe’ Cowboys Will Trade

On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Media appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and laid any chatter about the Cowboys dealing away Pickens to rest.

Rapoport reiterated that the Cowboys’ hardline stance on a long-term deal had not changed, but their resolve not to trade Pickens had remained in place, too: “I do not expect a long-term deal this year. If he plays well and does everything he did last year, I think next offseason he will be able to cash in and be one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL.

“I don’t believe they are going to trade him, I think they just wanted to see more in one more year.”

Play

George Pickens Had a Career Year

Hard to imagine that the Cowboys will see more from Pickens, who went for 93 catches and 1,426 yards last year, both of which were career highs and fueled, in part, by injuries to CeeDee Lamb. But Pickens does not need those kinds of dominant numbers to back up how well he played last year. If defenses keep making him a focal point for the secondary, it will mean more freedom for Lamb.

Even if Pickens settles back into the 80-catch, 1,100-yard range, he will likely still get a contract worth more than $30 million per year. As of now, Spotrac’s market value projection has Pickens at $30.6 million per year, or $122 million for four years.

Cowboys Missed George Pickens

Pickens did not do any active team work while at the Cowboys minicamp, but his presence was felt. Pickens said he missed being around his teammates, and Dak Prescott said he plans to hook with Pickens to work out together in the coming weeks. Tight end Jake Ferguson has the usual banter with Pickens during practices.

And Brian Schottenheimer, as is his wont, said he loves George Pickens.

Said Schotty: “His smile is infectious. When he is around, it’s great for us. I say it all the time, the influence that he has, I don’t think he has the understanding of how powerful it is.”