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Cowboys Make Final Decision on Injured Starter in Week 4

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys made an announcement on DeMarvion Overshown.
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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys made an announcement on DeMarvion Overshown.

The Dallas Cowboys face something like a must-win on Sunday against the Texans in Houston, one of the few teams that, at 0-3, are probably more desperate for a win than Dallas. Both teams began the year as potential Super Bowl contenders, yet enter this game with a combined 1-5 record. The Cowboys will go into the game with a shorthanded defense, primarily because of a banged-up secondary that has seen starting safeties Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson go down, along with their backup, PJ Locke. Starting corner Cobie Durant is out, and his backup, Shavon Revel, is questionable. And there’s linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

It’s a hamstring injury that has been keeping him out and on Friday in his meeting with Cowboys reporters, coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that despite some early optimism, Overshown will miss another week and sit out the Texans game.

Cowboys Say No Setbacks for DeMarvion Overshown

Schottenheimer was asked whether Overshown had suffered a setback because it had looked like the Cowboys would be getting him back on Sunday.

“D-Mo wil not be back for Houston,” Schottenheimer said, adding that no, there was no setback. “Just part of the process. Soft tissue injuries are sometimes finicky.”

Schottenheimer added that Hooker is “trending toward playing” against the Texans and that they’re working on getting Revel ready for Week 4, but that’s still undecided. The Cowboys are also still hoping to get new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. ready for Sunday. And, the coach added, “Cobie Durant doing a good job with his rehab, he is still doing a good job.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys Make Final Decision on Injured Starter in Week 4

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