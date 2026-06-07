Cowboys Predicted to Replace George Pickens With Big Ten Star

How much would Dallas Cowboys fans love wide receiver Charlie Becker?

The uber-athletic, 6-foot-4, 207-pound Indiana star led his team to the College Football Playoff national championship in 2026, and is draft-eligible for the 1st time in 2027, where more mock drafts continue to point him toward the Cowboys in the 1st round.

The latest was from Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who has Becker going to Dallas with the No. 20 overall pick — the 2nd of a pair of 1st round picks obtained from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.

“The Dallas Cowboys didn’t reach a long-term contract extension with wide receiver George Pickens,” Sobleski wrote. “Instead, Pickens will play under the franchise tag this fall. Thus, the Cowboys should be looking for another complementary target next year if/when Pickens tests free agency for the first time … Indiana’s Charlie Becker gives the Cowboys a perfect weapon on the outside to work alongside CeeDee Lamb. The 6’4″, 207-pound Becker emerged as a serious deep threat during the Hoosiers’ national championship run. He made a play in every big moment when called upon to do so. His size coupled with the vertical element will open the field for Lamb, much like Pickens does now.”

ESPN Also Likes Charlie Becker to the Cowboys

Bleacher Report isn’t the only outlet that likes Becker to the Cowboys in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL draft — ESPN’s Jordan Reid also made the same prediction just at No. 23 overall.

Reid’s model used reverse Super Bowl odds for the 2026 season.

Becker would follow fellow Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper in the 1st round (No. 30 overall), after he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2026.

“George Pickens has been franchise-tagged for the 2026 season, but it could be too expensive to keep long term, so the Cowboys might need a No. 2 receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb,” Reid wrote. “Becker became a go-to option toward the end of last season during Indiana’s championship push. He averaged 19.9 yards per catch in 2025, the seventh-best mark in the FBS. He’s a former state champion hurdler, and that leaping ability is apparent on jump balls, as he makes tough catches look routine. He’s inexperienced (eight career starts), but Becker has Round 1 potential if his upward trend continues.”

Becker, Mendoza Made College Football History

Becker was 1 of the breakout stars for Indiana on the way to a 16-0 season and the 1st football national championship in school history while playing alongside Cooper and catching passes from 2026 No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

As a sophomore in 2025, Becker finished with 34 receptions for 679 yards and 4 touchdowns — that included 27 receptions for 522 yards and 4 touchdowns over the final 7 games of the season.

“I’m not sure how high they’ll all be drafted when the time comes, but the receiving trio of Elijah Sarratt, Charlie Becker, and Omar Cooper Jr is one of the most fun in recent memory,” NFL influencer Bengal YouTube wrote on their official X account.

Sarratt was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 4th round (No. 115 overall).

“Fernando Mendoza: 152.5 Passer Rating when targeting Charlie Becker,” PFF College Football wrote on X. “Highest among all QB/WR duos in college football.”