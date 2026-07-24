Former Cowboys Starter Works Out for AFC Contender

One former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle with a knack for durability might be getting a shot with an AFC contender.

“Ravens working out veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji today, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Former (Kansas) standout has played for Cowboys, Browns, Vikings, Bengals with 55 career games played, 16 starts.”

Adeniji, 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, playing in 12 games with 1 start. He started a career-high 9 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Adeniji’s Incredible Iron Man Streak in College

Adeniji has a history of always being ready for action when his team needs him.

The Garland, Texas, native earned a starting job at offensive tackle for the Jayhawks as a freshman and started all 48 games he was on the roster over the next 4 seasons, becoming a 2-time All-Big 12 pick his last 2 seasons in 2018 and 2019.

The Cincinnati Bengals made Adeniji a 6th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played his 1st 3 seasons there.

“Durable four-year starter at tackle who might be asked to prove himself as an interior blocker on the next level,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Adeniji understands and displays technique, but it tends to get sloppy when his footwork gets him behind in the rep. He was an imperfect fit in Kansas’ move-oriented running game, but could compete for a roster spot in a man blocking scheme where he should be able to play with better control, consistency and push at the point of attack. His experience at tackle boosts his pass pro credentials if he’s moved inside.”

Undrafted Free Agent Might Create OT Depth

Adeniji might be competing with a promising undrafted free agent for a spot on the roster.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts that 6-foot-6, 325-pound UDFA offensive tackle Diego Pounds will make the 53-man roster for the Ravens after the disappointment of not hearing his name called during the NFL Draft.

The Ravens currently have 1 of the most reliable starters in the NFL at offensive tackle in 2016 1st-round pick Ronnie Stanley.

“Every year there are players who draft analysts expect to be drafted who for whatever reason are not,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds was one of those surprises in 2026. Pounds is admittedly an inconsistent talent whose pass protection is better than his run blocking. But he has NFL size and length, and with some development he has the tools to become a capable reserve at a premium position. Offensive tackle is a spot where NFL teams can never have too much depth—and that reality gives Pounds a leg up on surviving roster cuts if he has a solid camp.”

Mock drafts had Pounds going either on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, although at the very least he seemed like a lock to hear his name called on Day 3.

Pounds started his college career with 2 seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Ole Miss for his final 2 seasons, where he was part of the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2025 season.