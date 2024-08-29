Ex-Cowboys WR Signs with Commanders in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face when they line up against the Washington Commanders offense later this year. Maybe more so than any other team, Dallas knows what Noah Brown can offer and will now have to prepare for him as a member of the Commanders.

On August 28, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed that Brown was joining the Commanders.

“Source: WR Noah Brown signing with #Commanders. Will join active roster. Washington gets much-needed receiver help,” Fowler wrote on X.

Brown last played for the Cowboys in the 2022 season, but moved on from Dallas the following offseason. After a positive year with the Houston Texans, Brown looked to be sticking around after signing a contract last March.

However, the offseason’s ending did not go to plan for Brown as he was released on August 27. Unsurprisingly, he was quickly picked up, and the Commanders were the team to land his services.

The Cowboys will play the first of two games against Washington on Thanksgiving, while their second contest is on an undetermined date in Week 18.

Brown Shines in 3 Specific Games in 2023

Cowboys fans did not see a ton of Brown even when he was in Dallas, partially due to his role on the depth chart. Despite making 66 appearances over 5 seasons, Brown totaled just 980 receiving yards over that time according to Pro Football Reference.

It was until his 2022 season that he properly showed off his receiving abilities. The former Ohio State Buckeye caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. He continued that improved production after joining Houston, although a majority of his season totals came across 3 games.

In a wild 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Brown caught 6 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. The following week, the 28-year-old caught 7 passes for 172 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

About a month later in Week 15, Brown brought down 8 catches for 72 yards and a TD against the Tennessee Titans. Over those three contests, Brown accounted for a large majority of his receiving yards and caught his only two touchdowns of the season.

Cowboys WR Speaks on Jerry Jones After New Contract

A major talking point of Dallas’ offseason has been the contract saga of WR CeeDee Lamb. Lamb held out of training camp as he pined for a new deal, which he eventually got this past week.

Now that the dust is starting to settle on the four-year, $168 million contract, Lamb is opening up on his side of the situation. As Heavy’s J.R. DeGroote recently covered, Lamb isn’t getting caught up in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ comments.

“He’s entitled to whatever he’s got to say, as long as we get a deal done, I ain’t got nothing,” Lamb said, according to NFL.com. “Everything is behind us. I’m not worried about nothing. We got what we needed to get done and now it’s time for me to go ball.”

The deal going through is a sigh of relief for Cowboys fans. Lamb is coming off a record-setting season that featured 1749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.