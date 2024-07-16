Ex-Cowboys Starter Could Sign with Eagles in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a few veterans in 2024 and one former starter could become a late pickup for the Philadelphia Eagles. While Jayron Kearse carved out a role as the Cowboys’ starting safety, he has been a free agent since the end of last season.

SI.com writer Patrick McAvoy believes that he and the Eagles would make for a beneficial partnership. On July 16, McAvoy explained why Kearse would make sense as a free agency signing in Philly.

“Kearse wouldn’t be an expensive option and the Eagles certainly could afford him. The Eagles may not want to make a major splash as they have made it known that they want to try out James Bradberry at safety,” McAvoy wrote. “The Eagles have plenty of cap space and still should look for ways to add depth and Kearse could fit that description well.”

It’s an interesting idea, and certainly a move that would affect Dallas significantly. The Cowboys are moving on from Kearse for a reason, but seeing him twice a year would not be ideal.Despite the Cowboys having a new defensive coordinator in Mike Zimmer, Kearse has plenty of knowledge about the Cowboys and the NFC East.

Kearse Spends Three Years in Dallas

After five years and just 12 career starts with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, Kearse joined the Cowboys in a pivotal point of his career. The former Clemson Tiger had never established himself as a regular starter, but Dallas provided that opportunity.

In many ways, Kearse lived up to the chance. According to Pro Football Reference, the 30-year-old set career highs in interceptions (2,) and passes defended (10,) and tackles for loss (9.)

The Cowboys took a flyer on Kearse by signing him to a one-year, $1.2 million deal, and it immediately paid off for both sides. Dallas brought back Kearse on a two-year deal the following offseason, handing him $10 million over that span per Spotrac.

Kearse didn’t reach those same numbers again, but did record at least 1 interception and 4 passes defended in 2022 and 2023. It makes sense that Dallas has moved on with Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson shining, but it’s somewhat surprising that Kearse hasn’t been able to sign with a new team.

Veteran Cowboys Defender Could Miss 53-Man Roster

While Kearse continues as a free agent, Cowboys LB Damien Wilson could be joining him on the open market. Cowboys Wire writer K.D. Drummond identified Wilson as a potential cut candidate after his minimal role in 2023.

“Wilson, an original Cowboys draft pick, went elsewhere and found glory, winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Drummond said in a July 8 article. “Out of the league, Dallas signed him down the stretch of 2023 when the ranks were depleted and brought him back this offseason. He’s never worked with Zimmer and is probably around LB5 or LB6, so if any of the youngsters behind him show up he could be at risk.”

The Cowboys have young talent at the LB position like Markquese Bell and DeMarvion Overshown. Giving young talent like that duo a shot is tempting in comparison to keeping a rotational veteran like Wilson.