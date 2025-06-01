Cowboys Urged to Use ‘Brilliant’ Salary Cap Move on $70 Million NFL All-Pro

While the Dallas Cowboys might not have the best product on the field in 2025 — they definitely didn’t in 2024 — one it comes to one aspect of the game, they’re pretty much peerless.

That area? Money. Which might be the most important area, actually.

Not only are the Cowboys the most valuable professional sports franchise in the entire world at an estimated $10 billion, they’ve also managed to make some pretty brilliant salary cap moves. That means Dallas still has plenty of money left to make a move this offseason — one that could help the team in some big ways — by signing free agent safety and 4-time NFL All-Pro Justin Simmons.

“(Owner) Jerry Jones is always unpredictable, but he and Stephen Jones have managed to make moves without putting the team in too much of a salary cap squeeze,” Sports Illustrated’s Josh Sanchez wrote on June 1. “In fact, Dallas enters the summer with the sixth-most available cap space in the NFL at just over $30 million. To make things even better for the Cowboys, they can make a handful of more moves in the coming months to open even more cap space, most notably extending superstar Micah Parsons.”

Simmons, who will turn 32 years old in November, spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons on a 1-year, $7.5 million contract.

Premiere Safety on Underachieving NFL Teams

Simmons heads into the 10th season of his NFL career as one of the leagues’ best safeties in that time despite never having played on a team that qualified for the playoffs.

Drafted in the third round (No. 98 overall) out of Boston College in the 2016 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Simmons made 4 All-Pro teams and was selected to 2 Pro Bowls in 8 seasons and also led the NFL with 6 interceptions in 2022.

Simmons was a salary cap casualty before the 2024 season — collateral damage from the disastrous Russell Wilson contract — and wound up on the Falcons as they stumbled their way to an 8-9 record in 2024.