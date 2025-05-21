Cowboys Urged to Sign $24 Million Free Agent CB From AFC North

Right now, the top 3 cornerbacks on the roster for the Dallas Cowboys all have major injury issues which kept them out for extended periods of time last season.

NFL All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is coming off his second ACL tear in 3 seasons and missed 6 games. NFL All-Pro Daron Bland missed 10 games with a stress fracture in his foot. Rookie Shavon Revel is coming off an ACL tear at East Carolina in September 2024 that cost him the final 10 games of his college career.

While those 3 might have as much talent as any group of cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy, the odds of all 3 being healthy at the same time seems increasingly remote. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks free agent Mike Hilton might be the solution for the Cowboys to add depth at the position.