Wild Free Agent Prediction Brings Cowboys Controversial WR

If we have come to understand 1 thing about the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, it’s that he values headlines to the point where “any publicity is good publicity” might as well be etched in stone at AT&T Stadium.

SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey’s list of predictions for the upcoming NFL season includes a headline-grabber for the ages in the No. 1 spot, where he predicts the Cowboys will sign controversial NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“I know everyone is metaphorically stuffing Diggs in a box, taping him up, and FedEx-ing him to the Washington Commanders’ facility in Landover, but it’s another NFC East team that we should keep an eye on,” Bailey wrote on July 22. “Outside of stars CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Dallas has zero depth at receiver. Ryan Flournoy, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kavontae Turpin are the names behind the terrific duo — that simply won’t cut it. Signing Diggs as a chess piece who can move around both on the perimeter and the slot, just like Lamb and Pickens can do, would give the Cowboys the best trio of pass-catchers in the NFL.”

Signing Diggs at a cut-rate deal — think a 1-year, $10 million contract — gives incredible cover for Lamb, who has struggled with injuries, and Pickens, who only has 1 elite receiving season under his belt in 2025.

Stefon Diggs Has Direct Tie to Cowboys

Diggs, of course, is the older brother of NFL All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career in Dallas before he was released late in the 2025 regular season.

One popular school of thought has been that the Commanders will make a move to sign both of the Diggs siblings to bring them back close to home, where they grew up in Maryland.

The buzz only got louder in May, when a TikTok of the siblings together over the weekend showed them being asked: “How long until you both get in Commanders uniforms?”

Both brothers smiled widely at the question.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now,” Stefon said. “We gonna talk about it real soon though.”

Stefon Diggs played for the New England Patriots in 202. He posted a 1,000-yard receiving season as he helped lead his team to a surprise appearance in the Super Bowl. In 11 seasons, Diggs is a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler. He has seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the last 8 years, interrupted only by a season-ending ACL injury while playing for the Houston Texans in 2024, and he was on pace to hit 1,000 receiving yards before his injury.

Commanders Might Not Be Ideal Landing Spot

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker called the Commanders the “Ideal Landing Spot” for Stefon Diggs on his list of the Top 10 remaining NFL free agents.

“The Commanders’ receiving corps was sneakily one of the more dire going into the draft,” Locker wrote. “Even after selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams in the third round, Washington needs another reliable weapon for Jayden Daniels. Diggs was cut by the Patriots just one year into his lucrative contract, but his 2025 performance wasn’t the reason why.”

While off-field issues almost certainly led to Diggs’ early exit from New England, that’s not really an issue with the Cowboys. The most serious issue Diggs had hanging over his head was cleared up when he was found not guilty of assaulting his former private chef in May, and all of the other stuff kind of comes with the territory of not only being an NFL star but of playing for the Cowboys.