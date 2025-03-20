Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Would Save Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
The Dallas Cowboys need more on both sides of the football. That should start with upgrading the offense, as the Cowboys had some brutal moments when Dak Prescott went down last season on that side of the football.

The Cowboys haven’t made many blockbuster trades in recent years, but if there’s a time for one, it’s now. If they could land a top 10 wide receiver to help Prescott make plays and open the rest of the offense, this could be a completely different Cowboys team.

Landon Holifield of Athlon Sports proposed a deal that would do just that. His proposal would land Garrett Wilson, the New York Jets young star wide receiver.

“Among the top trade targets is Garrett Wilson, who already has ties to Texas as an Austin native. The Jets – who lack long-term quarterback stability – could shop Wilson to acquire compensation before they have to make a devision on picking up his club option which would guarantee him almost $17 million in 2026,” Holifield wrote.

Will the Jets Trade Wilson?

While the Dallas Cowboys season didn’t go as planned last year, the New York Jets have dealt with seasons like that for far too long.

At some point, it’d only make sense if Wilson gets upset and wants to play for a different team. Would that be the Cowboys? Possibly not, but they’re in a much better position than the Jets to win a Super Bowl in the future.

New York is still looking for its franchise quarterback, something Dallas has.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN predicted the Jets would trade Wilson in February, adding that he was “clearly unhappy” with how the Jets used him.

“Trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Schatz said. “Wilson was clearly unhappy with his usage by the end of the season. He should have shined with better quarterback play from veteran Aaron Rodgers, and he did. In fact, Wilson set personal records in receptions (101), yards (1,104) and touchdowns (7). But there was definitely a feeling that Wilson could have done more…

“But trading Wilson would also mean a fresh start with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Wilson is eligible for a big contract extension, probably around $30 million per year. The Jets can let another team pay that while they undergo a bit of a rebuild, dealing Wilson for as much draft capital as possible,” Schatz wrote.

Teams Called on Wilson

There was some noise about the New York Jets potentially moving Wilson last year prior to the deadline. That was more of other teams being hopeful that the Jets would move him. Not only would the Dallas Cowboys want him, but so would most other teams.

Despite being in a weird position regarding their status, the Jets don’t have a reason to trade him. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, however, calls were made about his availability last year.

“After the New York Jets’ acquisition of Davante Adams this week, a select group of NFL teams have inquired into whether the Jets would be willing to trade fellow star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

“The Jets have heard from other teams but are not planning to trade Wilson, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

If the Jets continue to struggle and he becomes available, the Cowboys should do whatever it takes to land him.

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

