Cowboys’ George Pickens Delivers Blunt Message on Status

George Pickens had a viewing recommendation for anyone wondering whether his hamstring would keep him out of another Dallas Cowboys game.

After missing last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, Pickens was asked Friday whether he would be ready for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. His answer left little room for interpretation.

“Tell your wife or your girl to turn the TV on, and she’ll see me on the field,” Pickens said, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys subsequently backed up their receiver’s confidence. Dallas confirmed Friday that Pickens has no injury designation and is cleared to face San Francisco.

Pickens had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving open the possibility of a second consecutive absence. Instead, Dak Prescott will get one of his top targets back as Dallas tries to build on its 27-23 victory in Indianapolis.

George Pickens Looks to Get Back on Track

Pickens returns with 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Those numbers represent a much slower pace than his first season in Dallas, when he finished with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

His production and uncertain future helped fuel trade speculation before the NFL’s November 10 deadline. Dallas ultimately kept him, leaving Pickens and CeeDee Lamb together for the stretch run.

Lamb carried much of the passing attack with Pickens sidelined against Indianapolis. He finished with 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than half of Prescott’s 335 passing yards.

Ryan Flournoy also delivered a timely play, catching a 46-yard pass to open the Cowboys’ winning touchdown drive. He finished with two receptions for 53 yards.

Adding Pickens back to that group should give Prescott more options against San Francisco and could make it harder for the 49ers to concentrate their coverage on Lamb. Pickens has already produced nine receptions of at least 20 yards this season.

Cowboys Get Reinforcements Before 49ers Matchup

Pickens is part of a broader boost for Dallas. KaVontae Turpin was also cleared to return from a rib injury after missing three games, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is available after dealing with hamstring and back issues.

The Cowboys still have significant injury concerns. Tight end Jake Ferguson and receiver Jonathan Mingo were ruled out, while cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland are questionable with ankle injuries.

Getting healthier will help, but Dallas also has mistakes to clean up. The Cowboys generated 508 yards against Indianapolis while committing 14 penalties for 153 yards and losing two fumbles.

“When you’re not as clean as you want to be, you make it tougher on yourself,” Prescott said. “Sometimes you can overcome it, sometimes you can’t.”

That combination forced Dallas to find a late touchdown despite outgaining the Colts by 237 yards. A similar margin for error could be harder to find against a San Francisco team entering the matchup at 7-1.

The Cowboys can get back to .500 and in the thick of the NFC East race with a win Sunday. With Pickens cleared to return, Prescott will have both of his leading receivers available for that opportunity.