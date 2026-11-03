Cowboys’ George Pickens Trade Talk Takes New Turn

The Dallas Cowboys’ struggles have teams around the NFL inquiring about the availability of George Pickens.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jauan Jennings, Calvin Ridley and Jerry Jeudy are among the receivers mentioned as trade candidates by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. But Schultz is keeping a close eye on the situation in Dallas regarding Pickens.

“The biggest name people around the league are really starting to get curious about is George Pickens in Dallas. He’s playing on the franchise tag, and he’s not being utilized the same way he was last year,” Schultz said during an appearance on The Pivot. “You’re talking about — in my opinion — one of the four or five most talented receivers in football. And the Cowboys season is unraveling, especially defensively. The question several teams have asked me is if Jerry Jones would consider having a little ace up his sleeve. And would Dallas consider using Pickens as a trade chip to improve another area of the roster?”

Schultz stopped short of saying Dallas is shopping Pickens or negotiating a deal. But he maintained it could take a turn.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but given where the Cowboys are right now and the demand, that is certainly a situation I’m watching,” Schultz said.

George Pickens’ Production Has Slipped in Dallas

Pickens gave the Cowboys a productive partner for CeeDee Lamb last season, finishing with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

His numbers have dipped in his second year in Dallas. Through eight games, Pickens has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns. He has topped 100 receiving yards once and finished Sunday’s loss to Arizona with two catches for 48 yards. After the stunning loss to the Cardinals, Pickens was seen bolting off the field.

Pickens is also playing without a long-term agreement. He signed his fully guaranteed $27.3 million franchise tender in April, and the deadline to reach a multiyear extension passed in July. Jones expressed a desire to keep Pickens beyond this season during the NFL’s annual meetings in March.

“Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens,” Jones said.

However, how the season has played out might make Jones reconsider that stance.

Cowboys’ Defensive Collapse Adds to Trade Questions

Dallas’ latest loss highlighted why Schultz raised the possibility of using Pickens to improve another part of the roster.

The Cowboys fell to 3-5 after a 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals, surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Arizona scored touchdowns on its final four possessions of regulation after turning to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The collapse wasted a chance for Dallas to reach .500 and put more pressure on a team struggling to string together wins. Pivot host Ryan Clark argued for a return that could help Dallas beyond this season.

“It would make sense. If you could get something in return for a talented football player to build for the future, the Cowboys would,” Clark said.

A deal would also take one of Prescott’s top targets out of the offense, giving Jones another hole to fill while trying to repair the defense. If Pickens is moved, Ryan Flournoy would take on an even larger role within the offense alongside CeeDee Lamb. The NFL trade deadline is November 10.