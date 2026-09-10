Cowboys’ George Pickens Swipes Back at Giants Star’s Taunt

The Dallas Cowboys will open the season on Sunday night in New York against the Giants, a team that has has won just seven total games in the last two years but has suddenly found itself full of vim and vinegar now that it may have found a quarterback in Jaxson Dart and has hired a competent coach, John Harbaugh. And there may be some overconfidence brewing, as Cowboys star receiver George Pickens noticed.

This week, cornerback Greg Newsome was asked about the danger of the Cowboys’ star receivers, and turned the message onto the strength of the Giants.

“I think we got the best cornerback room in the league,” he said. “When you’re talking about depth and just guys having the ability to play. I feel like all of us can be out there Week 1 and play at a very elite level.”

George Pickens: ‘Completely Different Story’

Now, it is not exactly bulletin board material as far as trash talk goes. But the comments were brought to Pickens, who spoke to the media on Wednesday and noted that he does not necessarily agree with Newsome’s assessment. It should be noted that Pickens and Newsome faced each other frequently when Pickens was playing for the Steelers and Newsome was with the Browns.

Said Pickens: “That’s definitely how he should feel. Now, how we should feel, I’d definitely say a completely different story. That’s cool that he thinks that. He should definitely feel like that, but I feel like we’re definitely not thinking the same thing.”

Cowboys Got a Career Season From George Pickens

The Cowboys, of course, have arguably the best wide receiver room in the NFL, with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb on either side, and Ryan Flournoy as the WR3. It’s a deep and talented group, ranked No. 2 overall in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (though PFF takes all pass-catchers, including tight ends and running backs into account).

The Cowboys had the No. 2 passing attack last year, with 4,527 yards in the air, and were fifth in passing touchdowns, at 31. Pickens had a career year, with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 catches.

Cowboys Will Attack Giants CBs

There are flaws with PFF’s rankings, of course, but how the analysis site sees the Giants’ secondary is worth noting: It’s not the best in the NFL. In fact, PFF ranks it No. 27 in the league, and the Cowboys could potentially have a field day by attacking that bunch on Sunday night.

Here’s the assessment from the site, with a particularly rough review for Newsome, who had been one of the best corners in the game in his first three seasons: “Run defense was a major concern for the Giants whenever the front seven defenders were taken out of the equation. New York finished with the lowest PFF run-defense grade of any secondary last year. The Giants also committed the second-most penalties of any defensive backs group.

“They’re practically rolling out the same underwhelming group in 2026, with the exception of newcomer Greg Newsome II. Now on his third franchise in four years, Newsome is badly out of form. No cornerback in the league allowed more receptions in coverage between Week 14 and Jacksonville’s wild-card round exit.”