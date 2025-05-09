George Pickens Speaks Out on Dak Prescott After Joining Cowboys

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens said all the right things as he was introduced on Thursday, including a healthy serving of praise for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys recently traded for Pickens, sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh. Dallas also got a sixth-round pick in return, along with Pickens.

Pickens gives the Cowboys a strong opposite of CeeDee Lamb — something Dallas was lacking and that the team failed to address in the draft. Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some big upside. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. His standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Pickens lacked quarterback stability during his time with the Steelers and is excited to get to work with Prescott.

“I’m grateful to be here, and I’m grateful to play with Dak,” Pickens said. “[Prescott] was one of the first guys I contacted with. Just watching his game over the years, he’s a very prolific QB. Smart, smart QB, so I’m just glad to be working with him.”

George Pickens Not Focused on Contract

Pickens arrives in Dallas with a chip on his shoulder and a golden opportunity. Lining up opposite Lamb, a perennial Pro Bowler, he’ll have every chance to showcase his talent and boost his value heading into free agency.

Still, Pickens says he’s not overly focused on the contract year ahead, even as he enters the final season of his rookie deal.

“I’m kind of where my feet are right now, to be honest. Not really thinking about contract talks,” Pickens said. “I’m just glad to be with the Cowboys right now, trying to build a winning culture.”

He added, “I’m just here to work. Whatever role finds me is where I’ll find myself. … Me winning the championship at Georgia, I definitely know how to win. … Making the playoffs with the Steelers, I’m definitely knowing the formula to make it to the next level. Just bringing what I know already with what these guys know already.”

George Pickens Comes With Concerns for Cowboys

Pickens has undeniable talent, but questions about his maturity have followed him since entering the league. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin challenged Pickens to “grow up” during their time together in Pittsburgh. Now, in Dallas, Pickens is aware of the perception but is working on it.

“Just taking one day at a time. I feel like everybody in the world is working on growing on their bettering of their self. Growth for me is taking a great direction in me coming to the Cowboys,” Pickens said. “I can’t change anyone’s opinion. Me, personally, I just continue to grow. Everyone in the world has to grow as you get older and older. I’m just trying to build a winning culture, which they already have at the Cowboys. I’m just glad to be joining.”

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back following a 7-10 campaign. Pickens will help as Dallas rebuilds its offense under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.