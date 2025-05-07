Cowboys Part Ways With Receiver After George Pickens Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with a receiver to make room for George Pickens in their wide receiver room.

The Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster for Pickens on Wednesday. Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It gives the Cowboys an elite No. 2 option alongside Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. And now the Cowboys can focus on figuring out the rest of their wide receiver depth. That group won’t include Seth Williams, who was waived following the trade for Pickens.

Williams, a sixth-round pick by the Broncos in 2021, recorded one catch for 34 yards over two games as a rookie. He spent the next two seasons on the Jaguars’ practice squad before joining the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2023.

The Cowboys have waived WR Seth Williams. Dallas’ current wide receiver room: CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert

Jonathan Mingo

KaVontae Turpin

Parris Campbell

Jalen Brooks

Ryan Flournoy

Jalen Cropper

Kelvin Harmon

Traeshon Holden

Josh Kelly — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 7, 2025

The rest of the receiver room is made up of Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper, Traeshon Holden, Kelvin Harmon and Josh Kelly.

Cowboys Were Searching for Explosive No. 2 Option

The Cowboys did not address wide receiver in the draft, sparking concerns about the weapons available for Dak Prescott. But the brass in Dallas was adamant that they were on the hunt for a reliable No. 2 option.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said ahead of the draft. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some big upside. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. His standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Additionally, Pickens is heading into a contract year, which should provide lots of motivation.

George Pickens Has Well-Documented Character Concerns

Pickens has flashed elite talent, but his time in Pittsburgh was often defined more by controversy than consistency. Despite highlight-reel plays, his tenure was marred by disciplinary issues and missed team obligations. Tensions came to a head last season when Pickens drew two personal foul penalties against the Bengals, prompting Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to deliver a stern message.

“He’s just got to grow up, man,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He’s got a target on his back because he’s George; he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

The Cowboys made the deal with the hope that they have the pieces in place to keep Pickens focused and productive. First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer gets a talented but volatile receiver, and it will be on him to keep Pickens focused.

Prescott will also be a steadying influence in the locker room and on the field. He has earned the respect of his teammates for his leadership and consistency, and the Cowboys are banking on that dynamic to help Pickens buy into the team culture in Dallas.