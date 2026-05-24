Cowboys Potential George Pickens Standoff Gets New Update

Certainly, compared to other recent offseasons, it does appear that we are heading into a relatively calm summer for the Dallas Cowboys, with the issues presenting themselves coming more on the Xs and Os side than on the accounting side. We’ve seen team owner Jerry Jones drag out contract situations with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons in the past two summers, but this year, the decisive handling of wide receiver George Pickens–he was given the franchise tag and the Cowboys said no further negotiations were coming–has quelled what could have been a big-time drama point.

Instead, Pickens signed the tag and is expected to be with the team when it packs up for Oxnard for training camp in July.

Now, Pickens could still create a few ripples to show his dissatisfaction over not being given a long-term contract by refusing to show up for OTAs, which start next week at The Star. They’re voluntary, and Pickens would be within his rights to skip them. There is a mandatory minicamp in mid-June, though.

George Pickens ‘Loves’ Being With Cowboys

Pickens’ absence or presence at any of the Cowboys upcoming offseason workout program events will be a story that gets talked about, no doubt. But according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys and Pickens are in a good place this offseason, and it’s unlikely to change whether Pickens is at OTAs or not.

Fowler (via Bleacher Report) said on “SportsCenter” this weekend that Pickens is still hopeful of remaining a Cowboy for the short and long terms.

He said: “He signed the franchise tag, $27 million. Hasn’t really been a fixture in the building, kind of stayed away a little bit but I’m told he has worked with Dak Prescott this offseason offsite. Loves being a Cowboy, loves a long-term deal more. They weren’t able to get one, but they’re hopeful down the road they can work it out. But I don’t expect a holdout at this point, should be locked in for the Cowboys in 2026.”

George Pickens Could Get Second Franchise Tag

There does remain a question about what the Cowboys’ long-term intentions are with Pickens, because while Pickens is accepting of the franchise tag contract this season, it’s possible that the Cowboys could hit him with it again next season. That won’t be cheap–estimates have a second Pickens tag at $32 million.

But if Pickens comes close to repeating what he did this season, with 93 catches and 1,426 yards–third in the NFL–that will be a bargain for the Cowboys. Pickens would be worth a four-year deal worth at least $140 million after a second stellar season. But the Cowboys could simply tage him again and let him walk in free agency the following year.

Cowboys Offseason Schedule

The Cowboys and Pickens will need to work all that out in a year, though. For now, the focus will be on OTAs, which are just a week away and may or may not feature Pickens at all. The schedule for the Cowboys: