Cowboys Get Good News on 2 Injured Starters Before Week 9

One of the underrated aspects of the disappointment that has come with the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense here in 2026–and there are many aspects to it, certainly–is the fact that they’ve put together a group that has not stayed healthy. The front has been pretty consistent, injury-wise, though first-round pick Malachi Lawrence is now out, for multiple weeks, with an ankle injury. But the linebacking crew has been a churn all season, with original starters DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring, returned) and Dee Winters (Achilles tendon, slated to return) both missing time with injuries. The secondary has been a mess all year with injured list stints, especially the safeties. But there was good news after practice on Friday: both Caleb Downs and PJ Locke practiced and cleared concussion protocol.

Both will be available in Week 9.

Cowboys Cleared From Concussion Protocol

Per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys still have some injury decisions coming on Sunday: “Caleb Downs & P.J. Locke cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday in Indianapolis. LB Dee Winters will also return from a two-game absence. George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr. are among seven players listed as questionable.

Big Game for Caleb Downs

For Downs, it will be a meaningful game beyond just Cowboys vs. Colts. That’s because Downs’ brother, Josh Downs, is a receiver for Indianapolis. Just as Caleb Downs nearly missed the meeting because of the concussion, Josh Downs nearly was not on the Colts roster because he’s requested a trade. That may come after the game before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but for now, it’s a special moment for the Downs brothers.

Said Josh Downs: “It’s definitely different seeing my little brother out there and being able to go up against him and play him. He plays nickel and safety, so I will see him a lot during the game and that will be fun. But it’s definitely like really competitive between me and him. So, it’s not gonna be any brothering on out there. We’re definitely going to get after it.”

Kickoff between the Colts and Cowboys will come at 1 p.m. ET.