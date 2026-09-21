Cowboys Deliver Good News on 2 Injured Starters

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys coming out of the Week 2 win over the Commanders on Sunday as that two of the big injuries that the team’s defense suffered to starting players–PJ Locke and Cobie Durant this week, the second week in a row that there have been two defensive starters injured–is that neither is sure to be a four-week, injured reserve-type of situation. The bad news, though, is that the Cowboys are piling up injuries and without any IR trips, they are going to be shorthanded for the next couple of weeks.

But, again, that is at least better news than both players needing to sit out for four weeks. That can change, of course, but that was the early indication from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

Stephen Jones: PJ Locke, Cobie Durant Injuries Aren’t Long-Term

With the Cowboys already down DeMarvion Overshown and Malik Hooker thanks to Week 1 injuries, Durant injured a hamstring against the Commanders, and those can have wildly different timeframes of return depending on severity. Locke injured his foot–Jones indicated it was his plantar fasciia.

Said Jones: “It is so hard, a day into it. It’s just difficult until you see them work, whether it is a hamstring, whether it is a plantar fasciia, we’ll see how they respond and what they’re able to do this week, and then you start to get a better feel for the length.”

Only Tyler Smith on Cowboys IR

But again, it does not look like the Cowboys will need to use the injured reserve–unless they decide they need a roster spot. Currently, only Tyler Smith is on the IR.

Jones continued: “Right now, whether it is Hooker or D-Mo from last week, you take PJ and Durant from this week, those are all two-to-four week type injuries, whereas we knew Tyler would be four. We just have got to take a long, hard look at it and then we’ll make moves according to there. Right now, if we knew it was going to be four-plus then obviously we would use the IR DTR tool for one of those players.

“But right now I don’t have an indication that this is going to be a four-plus week injury other than Tyler Smith, who we did put on the IR DTR.”