Three Former Cowboys Busted in Separate Violent Incidents in Four Day Period

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their voluntary OTA workouts last week, with mandatory minicamp right around the corner on Tuesday. But while the 2025 Cowboys are already making news on the practice field, unfortunately three former Dallas players made the wrong kind of news off the field — all in one, four-day period starting on Wednesday and extending into the early hours of Saturday.

The three ex-Dallas players were all arrested in separate incidents, each involving violence according to a report by K.D. Drummond of USA Today Cowboyswire.

Former Defensive End Charged With Assault

On Wednesday, according to a report by Dallas-Forth Worth TV station KXAS, former defensive end Greg Hardy, 36, was arrested in Richardson, Texas, and charged with “assault of a family member, causing bodily injury.”

The incident occurred at about 2:30 pm local time on Wednesday, according police reports cited by KDFW-TV in Dallas.

Police received a call at about that time from “a woman who said Hardy was fighting with her and had assaulted her. She said she had marks on her body and that he took her car,” per the KXAS report.

The TV station’s report said that when Hardy was arrested he told police that he and the woman “started arguing about messages on his mobile phone. Hardy told police the woman got in his face and was poking him in the forehead and that when she didn’t move he moved her out of the way by placing her on the bed with his arms.”

The woman told police, per the KXAS report, that Hardy pushed her on the bed and held her there until she was able to free herself by kicking him. After his arrest, Hardy was freed once he posted a $1,000 bond.

Hardy, drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round in 2010, was previously found guilty in North Carolina of assaulting a woman in 2014.

The Cowboys signed him as a free agent anyway. But Hardy played only the 2015 season in Dallas before owner Jerry Jones cited several inappropriate incidents involving Hardy and released him.

More Trouble for Pacman Jones

In an incident involving another former Cowboys player, cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones — who played just nine games for the team in 2008 — was arrested in a Cincinnati suburb and charged with “alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer,” according to a report by ESPN.com.

“Officers were called to the Second Story Bar on West Seventh Street just before 1 a.m. on June 7 following a report of a ‘disturbance involving a customer and an employee,'” according to a police report quoted by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The arrest was the third for Jones in the past 10 months. He was also arrested in Arlington, Texas, “after getting into an altercation at a hotel following the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium,” according to the Enquirer report.

Jones, 41, was also arrested last Sepetmber 11 after airport police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport responded to a call about an unruly passenger on a flight.

Second-Round Draft Pick Charged in Death of Motorcyclist

Finally, in the most tragic incident of the three, 25-year-old cornerback Kelvin Joseph — a 2021 Cowboys second round pick who was traded before the 2023 season to the Miami Dolphins for cornerback Noah Igbinoghene — was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated and “a felony charge of collision involving death,” according to reports.

According to police reports cited by the Associated Press, Joseph — who currently plays for the DC Defenders of the UFL spring pro football league — was driving a BMW on a Dallas-area freeway when he allegedly collided with a motorcyclist.

Cody Morris, 27, of Plano, Texas, was killed in the collision.

In 2022, Joseph told police that he was a passenger in a car from which shots were fired, killing a man, Cameron Ray, 20. Two other men, Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were arrested in connection with the incident, but Joseph was not charged, according to a Dallas Morning News report.