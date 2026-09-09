Ian Rapoport’s Observation Hints at Storybook Cowboys Ending to 2026 Season

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to end a 30-year Super Bowl drought entering the 2026 season.

There seems to be more hope entering the 2026 season than ever before, with an offense that is top-five in talent and a defense that’s improved. With the overall talent, the Cowboys have a chance to at least win the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles.

All 32 NFL teams are set to begin their 2026 regular seasons in the next few days, as the Cowboys open up against the New York Giants. A simple graphic the league shared might have shown that Dallas is poised to win it all.

Dallas Cowboys Might Be Winning the Super Bowl in 2026

The NFL made a simple social media post showing a graphic of one player from each of the 32 teams looking at the Lombardi Trophy. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noticed something very interesting about it.

“Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott are right up there. Interesting.”

Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott are right up there. Interesting 👀 https://t.co/aG0GZI4Hrb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2026

Why is this such a big deal? Last year, the NFL made a similar post featuring New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as the closest to the Lombardi Trophy. That ended up being the Super Bowl matchup in February.

Could One Graphic Help Cowboys Secure a Spot in Super Bowl?

Everyone is trying to connect the Cowboys and Jaguars now to a Super Bowl matchup in the 2026 season. That’s not something Dallas fans would complain about.

The Cowboys and Jaguars are both good, up-and-coming teams that have a chance to make a run. While Dallas missed the postseason last year, Jacksonville lost in the Wild Card to the Buffalo Bills.

While there haven’t really been any predictions like that, a Cowboys-Jaguars Super Bowl is not out of the question. Both offenses are very good, and their young defenses are only getting better.

Still, Dallas has a tougher road to the Super Bowl, with the NFC so top-heavy. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win it all after adding Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald in the offseason.

That leaves the Cowboys with an uphill battle. They’ll need a great offensive performance and a solid defensive showing to compete.

The next six months in the NFL will be interesting times for the Cowboys and how they respond. A trip to the Super Bowl would help the fan base forgive them for 30 years of misery.

Jacksonville has never been to the Super Bowl, so a Cowboys-Jaguars final match would be fascinating to watch. Dallas just hopes that if it happens, they’ll be on the right side of history.